Ultimate 'Survival Mode' Grips Mud-Drenched Burning Man Fest Site

This year's Burning Man festival in Nevada's Black Rock Desert appears to have been a washout in the literal sense of the word.Over 73,000 participants have found themselves trapped, caked in mud and fending for themselves, as the iconic desert site was transformed by rains into a treacherous slimy mud bath. Moreover, the organizers of the music and arts festival, scrambling to manage the crisis decided to block the festivalgoers, warning them that they were pretty much on their own and ought to "conserve food and water, shelter in a warm space." That being said, temperatures in the desert had dipped to hover at around the 50s °F.An urgent directive for attendees to "shelter in place" was issued by the Bureau of Land Management, responsible for the event's location.There has already been one death "during this rain event," with the Pershing County sheriff’s office saying an investigation had been launched. All attendees will be able to leave the festival grounds as of Monday morning, organizers said. After the situation reached a point where President Joe Biden was briefed, Nevada’s National Guard offered its assistance to the organizers. However, Marian Goodell, CEO of Burning Man Project, dismissed all the "fuss."The large wooden effigy that was supposed to have been burned Saturday night in the traditional event of the festival has since been postponed to Monday night.All attendees will be able to leave the festival grounds as of Monday morning, organizers said.
The iconic Burning Man festival held annually in Black Rock City, Nevada, complete with its temporary metropolis for artistic self-expression, was transformed into the ultimate experience in self-reliance this year by torrential rains. The mud-soaked site left thousands stranded, with one death triggering an investigation.
This year's Burning Man festival in Nevada's Black Rock Desert appears to have been a washout in the literal sense of the word.
Over 73,000 participants have found themselves trapped, caked in mud and fending for themselves, as the iconic desert site was transformed by rains into a treacherous slimy mud bath. Moreover, the organizers of the music and arts festival, scrambling to manage the crisis decided to block the festivalgoers, warning them that they were pretty much on their own and ought to "conserve food and water, shelter in a warm space." That being said, temperatures in the desert had dipped to hover at around the 50s °F.
An urgent directive for attendees to "shelter in place" was issued by the Bureau of Land Management, responsible for the event's location.
There has already been one death "during this rain event," with the Pershing County sheriff’s office saying an investigation had been launched. All attendees will be able to leave the festival grounds as of Monday morning, organizers said. After the situation reached a point where President Joe Biden was briefed, Nevada’s National Guard offered its assistance to the organizers. However, Marian Goodell, CEO of Burning Man Project, dismissed all the "fuss."
The large wooden effigy that was supposed to have been burned Saturday night in the traditional event of the festival has since been postponed to Monday night.
All attendees will be able to leave the festival grounds as of Monday morning, organizers said.
Campers and festival decors are seen in a muddy desert plain on September 3, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada’s Black Rock desert into a mud pit. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
Campers and festival decors are seen in a muddy desert plain on September 3, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada’s Black Rock desert into a mud pit. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
Willonius Hatcher, 39, comedian, screenwriter, and AI content creator checks his phone at Black Rock City Burning Man on September 3, 2023 after rain turned the annual gathering into a quagmire. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
Willonius Hatcher, 39, comedian, screenwriter, and AI content creator checks his phone at Black Rock City Burning Man on September 3, 2023 after rain turned the annual gathering into a quagmire. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
Camps are set on a muddy desert plain on September 2, 2023, after torrential rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada’s Black Rock desert into a treacherous muddy pit. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
Camps are set on a muddy desert plain on September 2, 2023, after torrential rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada’s Black Rock desert into a treacherous muddy pit. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
Attendees of the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert, known as "burners," strike down their Unicorner camp before new rainfalls on September 3, 2023. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
Attendees of the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert, known as "burners," strike down their Unicorner camp before new rainfalls on September 3, 2023. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
Attendees walk through a muddy desert plain on September 2, 2023, after rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada’s Black Rock desert into a treacherous muddy quagmire. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
Attendees walk through a muddy desert plain on September 2, 2023, after rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada’s Black Rock desert into a treacherous muddy quagmire. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
A pair of Teva sandals are seen on a chest in the middle of tents sitting in a muddy desert plain on September 3, 2023 at the site of annual Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)
A pair of Teva sandals are seen on a chest in the middle of tents sitting in a muddy desert plain on September 3, 2023 at the site of annual Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP)