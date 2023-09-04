https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/us-kurdish-led-sdf-local-leaders-agree-on-de-escalation-in-syrias-deir-ez-zor---embassy-1113098851.html

US, Kurdish-Led SDF, Local Leaders Agree on De-Escalation in Syria's Deir ez-Zor - Embassy

US Officials met with representatives of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and local leaders to discuss de-escalation of tensions.

Last week, sources told Sputnik that the situation in the province had deteriorated after the SDF had arrested the head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council. On Friday, the SDF announced curfew for two days amid the unstable security situation in the province. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), composed primarily of the Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG), backed by the United States, control most of the Raqqa and Al-Hasakah provinces as well as several residential areas in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor. In particular, they control the greater part of the cities of Al-Hasakah and Qamishli. The official government in Damascus does not recognize the self-proclaimed autonomous administration of the northern and eastern Syria.

