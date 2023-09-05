Celebrating Freddie Mercury's Legacy: 'I Won't Be a Rock Star. I Will Be a Legend'

© AP Photo / Sherwin Crasto

Freddie Mercury was born in Zanzibar in 1946 under the name of Farrokh Bulsara. His family led a modest life and had to flee to England in the wake of political turmoil in the 1960s.

Pictured in the photo above: Kashmira Cooke, Freddie Mercury's sister, glances at a portrait of her brother during a photo exhibition in Bombay.