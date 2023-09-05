https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/china-wants-to-mediate-resolution-of-crisis-in-niger---ambassador-1113122253.html
China Wants to Mediate Resolution of Crisis in Niger - Ambassador
China Wants to Mediate Resolution of Crisis in Niger - Ambassador
China's ambassador to Niger, Jiang Feng, said that China is willing to play a role in mediating the crisis in Niger.
2023-09-05T00:44+0000
2023-09-05T00:44+0000
2023-09-05T00:44+0000
africa
china
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
niger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112592301_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d633bd183f6ea451cf4341601ca3d029.jpg
"The Chinese government intends to provide good offices, play a mediating role so that a political resolution to the crisis in Niger could be found with full respect to countries in the region," the ambassador said at a meeting with Niger's rebel-appointed prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine. China is always committed to the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of other countries, the diplomat added. Last week, Jiang met with Nigerien Defense Minister, Gen. Salifou Mody where the diplomat congratulated the defense chief on the appointment to a key position. A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. Following the takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened an invasion if the rebels do not reinstate Bazoum. In early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate the ousted president. On August 18, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said the bloc's chiefs of staff had agreed on a date for an invasion of Niger, but would not make it public.
africa
china
niger
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112592301_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98d8f1a08efa8c667975dfda9c44669b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
takeover in niger, crisis in niger, conflict in niger, african countries kicking out the french, african coups
takeover in niger, crisis in niger, conflict in niger, african countries kicking out the french, african coups
China Wants to Mediate Resolution of Crisis in Niger - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China is willing to play a mediating role in resolving the crisis in Niger, Chinese Ambassador to Niger Jiang Feng has said.
"The Chinese government intends to provide good offices, play a mediating role so that a political resolution to the crisis in Niger could be found with full respect to countries in the region," the ambassador said at a meeting with Niger's rebel-appointed prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine.
China is always committed to the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of other countries, the diplomat added.
Last week, Jiang met with Nigerien Defense Minister, Gen. Salifou Mody where the diplomat congratulated the defense chief on the appointment to a key position.
A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. Following the takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened an invasion if the rebels do not reinstate Bazoum.
In early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate the ousted president. On August 18, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said the bloc's chiefs of staff had agreed on a date for an invasion of Niger, but would not make it public.