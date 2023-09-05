https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/china-wants-to-mediate-resolution-of-crisis-in-niger---ambassador-1113122253.html

China Wants to Mediate Resolution of Crisis in Niger - Ambassador

China's ambassador to Niger, Jiang Feng, said that China is willing to play a role in mediating the crisis in Niger.

"The Chinese government intends to provide good offices, play a mediating role so that a political resolution to the crisis in Niger could be found with full respect to countries in the region," the ambassador said at a meeting with Niger's rebel-appointed prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine. China is always committed to the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of other countries, the diplomat added. Last week, Jiang met with Nigerien Defense Minister, Gen. Salifou Mody where the diplomat congratulated the defense chief on the appointment to a key position. A military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. Following the takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened an invasion if the rebels do not reinstate Bazoum. In early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate the ousted president. On August 18, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said the bloc's chiefs of staff had agreed on a date for an invasion of Niger, but would not make it public.

