Federal Judges to Make New Alabama Election Map After Lawmakers Ignore SCOTUS Ruling

A federal court has rejected a new congressional election map created by Alabama lawmakers that flouted recommendations by the US Supreme Court, saying it will now redraw the map itself.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080180237_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56491042dc14fd7c8d2bd7692673ba7f.jpg

Three judges on a federal appeals court on Tuesday unanimously struck down the new election map presented by the Alabama Legislature for the November 2024 elections, finding state lawmakers made no serious effort to follow the US Supreme Court’s June ruling on the subject.“And we are struck by the extraordinary circumstance we face,” the judge said in their opinion.The high court found in June in Milligan v. Allen that the Cotton State had to create a second congressional district with an African-American majority or something “close to it.” The state has seven congressmen in the US House of Representatives, but just one majority-Black district, despite 25.8% of its population being of African origin.That ruling was based on the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a historic piece of legislation that banned essentially all practices that had been used to deny voting rights to African-Americans in the “Jim Crow” South - the colloquial name for the separate-but-equal system of white supremacy that had prevailed in the former Confederate states since the end of the Civil War, when the enslavement of Black people was abolished. The 1965 law requires those states with a history of racial discrimination to have their election rules verified by the federal government, including voting districts.The appeals court’s ruling on Tuesday was made all the more remarkable by the fact that two of the three judges - Judges Anna M. Manasco and Terry F. Moorer - were appointed by former US President Donald Trump, a Republican. The third, Judge Stanley Marcus, was appointed by Democratic former US President Bill Clinton.In a statement following the federal court’s ruling on Tuesday, the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said it believed the state had followed the high court’s order.However, with just a few weeks to go before the October 1 deadline given by state officials for a new map to be in place for next year’s election, the appeals court judges said there wasn’t time for Alabama lawmakers to make yet another new map, and they would not give the Legislature “a second bite at the apple” after having failed to comply once already.Instead, the judges themselves will draw the new map.In a statement, a group of plaintiffs whose lawsuit was consolidated into the ruling by the high court compared the Legislature’s move to the 1963 attempt by then-Alabama Governor George Wallace, a vocal proponent of white supremacy, to block the integration of Black students into the University of Alabama.The existing Black-majority district, the Seventh Congressional District, was also created by court order in 1992 according to the 1965 Civil Rights Act. When Earl Hilliard, Sr. was elected to Congress the following year representing the Seventh District, he was the first Black delegate sent to Washington, DC, by Alabama since Reps. Josiah Walls and Jerimiah Haralson, two former slaves, left office in 1877, 116 years earlier.

