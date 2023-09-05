International
In Memoriam: Steve Harwell, Iconic Frontman of Smash Mouth, Passes Away at 56
In Memoriam: Steve Harwell, Iconic Frontman of Smash Mouth, Passes Away at 56
The Smash Mouth frontman previously entered hospice care due to reaching the final stages of liver failure. Harwell passed away at his home in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by family and friends.
According to the band's manager, Harwell passed away at his home in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by family and friends. The Smash Mouth frontman previously entered hospice care due to reaching the final stages of liver failure. According to initial information from US media, the artist had "a week or so" to live.According to media reports, the musician was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy as early as eight years ago, which led to heart failure and Wernicke's encephalopathy. This affected motor function and speech, and triggered memory impairment.In 2021, Harwell left the group as he realized that he could not work due to his deteriorating health. The singer decided to leave the group after he looked disoriented at one of the concerts in New York, slurred speechBorn on January 9, 1967, in Santa Clara, California, Steve Harwell discovered his passion for music at an early age. He formed Smash Mouth in 1994, alongside fellow band members Paul De Lisle, Greg Camp, and Kevin Coleman. The band's unique blend of rock, pop, and ska quickly captured the hearts of music enthusiasts, launching them into the stratosphere of 90s pop culture.One of the defining moments of Steve Harwell's career was the release of Smash Mouth's debut album, "Fush Yu Mang," in 1997. The album featured the infectious hit "Walkin' on the Sun," which catapulted the band to international stardom. The catchy tune and its accompanying music video became iconic representations of the era.In 1999, Smash Mouth achieved even greater success with their chart-topping single, "All Star," from the "Astro Lounge" album. The song's inclusion in the hit movie "Shrek" solidified its status as a cultural phenomenon, and it continues to be a cherished anthem for generations.Throughout his career, Harwell's distinctive voice and vivacious stage presence made Smash Mouth a must-see act. He brought joy and energy to countless live performances, leaving a lasting impression on fans and fellow musicians alike.As news of Harwell's passing spreads, tributes and condolences pour in from fans, fellow musicians, and celebrities. His legacy as the voice behind some of the most iconic songs of the 90s and early 2000s will endure, as his music continues to be cherished by fans old and new.Steve Harwell's passing leaves a void in the music world, but his spirit and music will live on, reminding us to "smash" through life's challenges with a smile and an unwavering sense of joy.
Egor Shapovalov
All materials
The music world bids farewell to a beloved figure as Steve Harwell, the charismatic frontman of the iconic band Smash Mouth, passed away on September 4, 2023, at the age of 57. Harwell's distinctive voice and energetic stage presence endeared him to fans worldwide, giving him world fame.
According to the band's manager, Harwell passed away at his home in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by family and friends. The Smash Mouth frontman previously entered hospice care due to reaching the final stages of liver failure. According to initial information from US media, the artist had "a week or so" to live.
According to media reports, the musician was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy as early as eight years ago, which led to heart failure and Wernicke's encephalopathy. This affected motor function and speech, and triggered memory impairment.
In 2021, Harwell left the group as he realized that he could not work due to his deteriorating health. The singer decided to leave the group after he looked disoriented at one of the concerts in New York, slurred speech
Born on January 9, 1967, in Santa Clara, California, Steve Harwell discovered his passion for music at an early age. He formed Smash Mouth in 1994, alongside fellow band members Paul De Lisle, Greg Camp, and Kevin Coleman. The band's unique blend of rock, pop, and ska quickly captured the hearts of music enthusiasts, launching them into the stratosphere of 90s pop culture.
"Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom," stated a rep for the singer.
One of the defining moments of Steve Harwell's career was the release of Smash Mouth's debut album, "Fush Yu Mang," in 1997. The album featured the infectious hit "Walkin' on the Sun," which catapulted the band to international stardom. The catchy tune and its accompanying music video became iconic representations of the era.
In 1999, Smash Mouth achieved even greater success with their chart-topping single, "All Star," from the "Astro Lounge" album. The song's inclusion in the hit movie "Shrek" solidified its status as a cultural phenomenon, and it continues to be a cherished anthem for generations.
Throughout his career, Harwell's distinctive voice and vivacious stage presence made Smash Mouth a must-see act. He brought joy and energy to countless live performances, leaving a lasting impression on fans and fellow musicians alike.
As news of Harwell's passing spreads, tributes and condolences pour in from fans, fellow musicians, and celebrities. His legacy as the voice behind some of the most iconic songs of the 90s and early 2000s will endure, as his music continues to be cherished by fans old and new.
Steve Harwell's passing leaves a void in the music world, but his spirit and music will live on, reminding us to "smash" through life's challenges with a smile and an unwavering sense of joy.
