International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/japanese-govt-increases-aid-to-local-fisheries-to-700mln-amid-chinas-seafood-import-ban-1113125625.html
Japanese Gov't Increases Aid to Local Fisheries to $700Mln Amid China's Seafood Import Ban
Japanese Gov't Increases Aid to Local Fisheries to $700Mln Amid China's Seafood Import Ban
The Japanese government on Tuesday decided to increase the amount of aid provided to Japanese fisheries to 100.7 billion yen ($686 million) following China's seafood import ban in connection with the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP).
2023-09-05T05:44+0000
2023-09-05T05:52+0000
asia
fumio kishida
china
japan
fukushima
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
world trade organization (wto)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112838956_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_b3e88c5ec1f26ffb7d6f260d0b08f61b.jpg
Initially, the government planned to allocate 80 billion yen earmarked before the start of the water release. However, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed additional 20 billion yen in assistance after China imposed a ban on seafood imports in late August. The assistance worth 100 billion yen was approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The assistance measures for fisheries adopted by the government include the ones aimed at expansion of consumption and production, prevention of reputation damage, search for new export markets and the development of fish-processing industry, among other things. On August 24, Japan began dumping treated wastewater from the Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean after diluting it with seawater. Tokyo claimed to have cleansed the water of all radionuclides except tritium, which was still within acceptable limits.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/cancer-risk-surges-from-even-tiny-trace-of-tritium-expert-warns-amid-fukushima-water-dump-1113091795.html
china
japan
fukushima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112838956_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c57043d174e6df535c33e56dbc79291.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the japanese government on tuesday decided to increase the amount of aid provided to japanese fisheries to 100.7 billion yen ($686 million) following china's seafood import ban in connection with the release of treated radioactive water from the fukushima nuclear power plant (npp).
the japanese government on tuesday decided to increase the amount of aid provided to japanese fisheries to 100.7 billion yen ($686 million) following china's seafood import ban in connection with the release of treated radioactive water from the fukushima nuclear power plant (npp).

Japanese Gov't Increases Aid to Local Fisheries to $700Mln Amid China's Seafood Import Ban

05:44 GMT 05.09.2023 (Updated: 05:52 GMT 05.09.2023)
© AFP 2023 / SHIZUO KAMBAYASHIThis file photo taken on November 12, 2014 shows workers wearing protective gear standing on a water tank that stores radiation contaminated water at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture.
This file photo taken on November 12, 2014 shows workers wearing protective gear standing on a water tank that stores radiation contaminated water at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO, (Sputnik) - The Japanese government on Tuesday decided to increase the amount of aid provided to Japanese fisheries to 100.7 billion yen ($686 million) following China's seafood import ban in connection with the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Initially, the government planned to allocate 80 billion yen earmarked before the start of the water release. However, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed additional 20 billion yen in assistance after China imposed a ban on seafood imports in late August. The assistance worth 100 billion yen was approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The assistance measures for fisheries adopted by the government include the ones aimed at expansion of consumption and production, prevention of reputation damage, search for new export markets and the development of fish-processing industry, among other things.
Cancer cell - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2023
Cancer Risk Surges From Even Tiny Trace of Tritium, Expert Warns Amid Fukushima Water Dump
3 September, 14:36 GMT
On August 24, Japan began dumping treated wastewater from the Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean after diluting it with seawater. Tokyo claimed to have cleansed the water of all radionuclides except tritium, which was still within acceptable limits.

The water release has drawn strong opposition from China and other countries in the region. Beijing has called the discharged water "contaminated" and responded by suspending seafood imports from Japan.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала