Lavrov to Partake in East Asia Summit in Jakarta on September 7

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta on September 7, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"On September 7, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will take part in the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta," Zakharova told reporters.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister and Foreign Minister Abdul Momen during his visit the South Asian country on September 7-8, Zakharova added."On September 7-8, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Bangladesh. The agenda of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry includes a meeting with the prime minister of this country, as well as negotiations with foreign minister of Bangladesh," Zakharova told a briefing.The East Asia Summit (EAS) is an annual event that complements the ASEAN leaders meeting. With a heavy emphasis on trade and economy, the forum plays an important role in the regional architecture of the Asia-Pacific region. In 2011, EAS invited Russia and the United States to participate in the summit on a regular basis as key stakeholders in the region.

