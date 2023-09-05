International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/ukrainian-foreign-minister-says-kiev-wont-make-concessions-on-black-sea-grain-initiative-1113121640.html
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Won't Make Concessions on Black Sea Grain Initiative
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Won't Make Concessions on Black Sea Grain Initiative
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that the country will not accept Moscow's expectations to restart the Black Sea Grain Initiative despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling them "fair."
2023-09-05T00:00+0000
2023-09-05T00:00+0000
russia
recep tayyip erdogan
vladimir putin
ukraine
moscow
russia
dmytro kuleba
black sea grain deal
black sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628237_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_e97a661eea7c94c243e49303b2e55ce2.jpg
Earlier in the day, Erdogan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he considers Moscow’s expectations on the grain initiative to be "fair," while expressing hope that the new package of proposals on the grain deal could contribute to its revival. Ukrainian diplomats held talks with Turkish officials before Erdogan's meeting with Putin in the Russian city of Sochi and made their position on the issue "clear," the Ukrainian minister added. On July 18, the Turkiye- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, or the grain deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow said that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/what-is-the-russia-turkiye-gas-hub-and-why-is-it-important-1113114324.html
ukraine
moscow
russia
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628237_130:0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cafadf2abd786344bc6dd18dac16b8d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
black sea grain deal, grain initiative, grain deal revival, food prices
black sea grain deal, grain initiative, grain deal revival, food prices

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Won't Make Concessions on Black Sea Grain Initiative

00:00 GMT 05.09.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabankWheat
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will not make any concessions on the Black Sea Grain Initiative and take into account Russia's position so as to resume the deal, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said, commenting on recent remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Earlier in the day, Erdogan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he considers Moscow’s expectations on the grain initiative to be "fair," while expressing hope that the new package of proposals on the grain deal could contribute to its revival.
"Our position is fair. We should not be held hostage to Russia's blackmailing further on when Russia creates problems and then invites all of them to solve these problems," Kuleba was quoted by a Ukrainian news outlet as saying.
Ukrainian diplomats held talks with Turkish officials before Erdogan's meeting with Putin in the Russian city of Sochi and made their position on the issue "clear," the Ukrainian minister added.
A worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2023
Sputnik Explains
What is the Russia-Turkiye Gas Hub and Why is It Important?
Yesterday, 16:30 GMT
On July 18, the Turkiye- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, or the grain deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow said that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала