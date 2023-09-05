https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/ukrainian-foreign-minister-says-kiev-wont-make-concessions-on-black-sea-grain-initiative-1113121640.html

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Won't Make Concessions on Black Sea Grain Initiative

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Won't Make Concessions on Black Sea Grain Initiative

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that the country will not accept Moscow's expectations to restart the Black Sea Grain Initiative despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling them "fair."

2023-09-05T00:00+0000

2023-09-05T00:00+0000

2023-09-05T00:00+0000

russia

recep tayyip erdogan

vladimir putin

ukraine

moscow

russia

dmytro kuleba

black sea grain deal

black sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628237_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_e97a661eea7c94c243e49303b2e55ce2.jpg

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he considers Moscow’s expectations on the grain initiative to be "fair," while expressing hope that the new package of proposals on the grain deal could contribute to its revival. Ukrainian diplomats held talks with Turkish officials before Erdogan's meeting with Putin in the Russian city of Sochi and made their position on the issue "clear," the Ukrainian minister added. On July 18, the Turkiye- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, or the grain deal, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow said that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/what-is-the-russia-turkiye-gas-hub-and-why-is-it-important-1113114324.html

ukraine

moscow

russia

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

black sea grain deal, grain initiative, grain deal revival, food prices