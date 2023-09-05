https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/us-first-lady-jill-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-again-1113122845.html

US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID Again

US First Lady Jill Biden, wife to US President Joe Biden, tested positive for COVID-19 after spending the weekend with the President.

2023-09-05T03:55+0000

2023-09-05T03:55+0000

2023-09-05T03:55+0000

The First Lady of the United States tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, following a three-day weekend she spent with US President Joe Biden.“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19," Jill Biden’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement late Monday. Alexander added that Jill Biden is remaining at the Biden home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.The President returned to Washington D.C. on Monday.This is the first lady’s second time being diagnosed with COVID-19. In the summer of 2022, both Joe and Jill Biden tested positive. Both recovered after experiencing mild symptoms.Joe Biden was tested for the virus but his test came back negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the President will continue to test regularly throughout the week.The United States is finishing up a three-day weekend, with Labor Day being observed on Monday. It was estimated to be the third-largest travel day of the year.

