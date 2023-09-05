International
US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID Again
US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID Again
US First Lady Jill Biden, wife to US President Joe Biden, tested positive for COVID-19 after spending the weekend with the President.
The First Lady of the United States tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, following a three-day weekend she spent with US President Joe Biden.“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19," Jill Biden’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement late Monday. Alexander added that Jill Biden is remaining at the Biden home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.The President returned to Washington D.C. on Monday.This is the first lady’s second time being diagnosed with COVID-19. In the summer of 2022, both Joe and Jill Biden tested positive. Both recovered after experiencing mild symptoms.Joe Biden was tested for the virus but his test came back negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the President will continue to test regularly throughout the week.The United States is finishing up a three-day weekend, with Labor Day being observed on Monday. It was estimated to be the third-largest travel day of the year.
US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID Again

03:55 GMT 05.09.2023
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after voting in the Delaware primary.
At a town hall in July 2021, Biden infamously told the crowd “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these [COVID] vaccinations.”
The First Lady of the United States tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, following a three-day weekend she spent with US President Joe Biden.
“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19," Jill Biden’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement late Monday. Alexander added that Jill Biden is remaining at the Biden home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
The President returned to Washington D.C. on Monday.
This is the first lady’s second time being diagnosed with COVID-19. In the summer of 2022, both Joe and Jill Biden tested positive. Both recovered after experiencing mild symptoms.
Joe Biden was tested for the virus but his test came back negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the President will continue to test regularly throughout the week.
The United States is finishing up a three-day weekend, with Labor Day being observed on Monday. It was estimated to be the third-largest travel day of the year.
