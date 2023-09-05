International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Missiles Unleash 'Instant Karma' on Ukrainian Tank
Watch Russian Missiles Unleash 'Instant Karma' on Ukrainian Tank
Earlier in June Ukraine launched its overhyped counteroffensive, promising it to turn the tide on the battlefield. During three months Kiev lost over 66 thousands of militants and achieved almost nothing.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the destruction of a Ukrainian tank with guided missiles. The armored machine started shelling Russian positions and immediately became the target itself, with Russian troops blasting it with a rocket in mere seconds.The Ministry of Defense called this episode "Instant Karma" on its official Telegram channel.
A Ukrainian tank crew laucnhed an attack at Russian positions. Consequently, their vehicle was immediately destroyed by a pinpoint strike from a Russian anti-tank guided missile system unit
A Ukrainian tank crew laucnhed an attack at Russian positions. Consequently, their vehicle was immediately destroyed by a pinpoint strike from a Russian anti-tank guided missile system unit
13:10 GMT 05.09.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 05.09.2023)
Sergey Lebedev
Earlier in June, Ukraine launched its overhyped counteroffensive promising to turn the tide on the battlefield. During three months Kiev has lost over 66,000 soldiers and achieved almost nothing.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the destruction of a Ukrainian tank with guided missiles. The armored machine started shelling Russian positions and immediately became the target itself, with Russian troops blasting it with a rocket in mere seconds.
The Ministry of Defense called this episode "Instant Karma" on its official Telegram channel.
