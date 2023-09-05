https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/watch-russian-missiles-unleash-instant-karma-on-ukrainian-tank-1113132472.html
Watch Russian Missiles Unleash 'Instant Karma' on Ukrainian Tank
Watch Russian Missiles Unleash 'Instant Karma' on Ukrainian Tank
Earlier in June Ukraine launched its overhyped counteroffensive, promising it to turn the tide on the battlefield. During three months Kiev lost over 66 thousands of militants and achieved almost nothing.
2023-09-05T13:10+0000
2023-09-05T13:10+0000
2023-09-05T13:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ministry of defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/05/1113130632_33:0:2680:1489_1920x0_80_0_0_d34b24c4eda58cf6985b32a7cd635925.png
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the destruction of a Ukrainian tank with guided missiles. The armored machine started shelling Russian positions and immediately became the target itself, with Russian troops blasting it with a rocket in mere seconds.The Ministry of Defense called this episode "Instant Karma" on its official Telegram channel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/05/1113130632_364:0:2349:1489_1920x0_80_0_0_79213a4c891765fc206daf8a932ae2b4.png
A Ukrainian tank crew laucnhed an attack at Russian positions. Consequently, their vehicle was immediately destroyed by a pinpoint strike from a Russian anti-tank guided missile system unit
A Ukrainian tank crew laucnhed an attack at Russian positions. Consequently, their vehicle was immediately destroyed by a pinpoint strike from a Russian anti-tank guided missile system unit
2023-09-05T13:10+0000
true
PT0M10S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, anti-tank missiles, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, tanks, russian army
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, anti-tank missiles, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, tanks, russian army
Watch Russian Missiles Unleash 'Instant Karma' on Ukrainian Tank
13:10 GMT 05.09.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 05.09.2023)
Earlier in June, Ukraine launched its overhyped counteroffensive promising to turn the tide on the battlefield. During three months Kiev has lost over 66,000 soldiers and achieved almost nothing.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the destruction of a Ukrainian tank with guided missiles. The armored machine started shelling Russian positions and immediately became the target itself, with Russian troops blasting it with a rocket in mere seconds.
The Ministry of Defense called this episode "Instant Karma" on its official Telegram channel.