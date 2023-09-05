https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/watch-russian-missiles-unleash-instant-karma-on-ukrainian-tank-1113132472.html

Watch Russian Missiles Unleash 'Instant Karma' on Ukrainian Tank

Earlier in June Ukraine launched its overhyped counteroffensive, promising it to turn the tide on the battlefield. During three months Kiev lost over 66 thousands of militants and achieved almost nothing.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the destruction of a Ukrainian tank with guided missiles. The armored machine started shelling Russian positions and immediately became the target itself, with Russian troops blasting it with a rocket in mere seconds.The Ministry of Defense called this episode "Instant Karma" on its official Telegram channel.

