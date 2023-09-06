https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/bad-decision-all-around-ex-pentagon-officials-blast-us-move-to-send-ukraine-depleted-uranium-1113160766.html

‘Bad Decision All Around’: Ex-Pentagon Officials Blast US Move to Send Ukraine Depleted Uranium

‘Bad Decision All Around’: Ex-Pentagon Officials Blast US Move to Send Ukraine Depleted Uranium

A former longtime US military commander told Sputnik he would “not have recommended” Biden decide to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium rounds, saying it was a “sign of desperation” amid Kiev’s failed counteroffensive.

2023-09-06T20:50+0000

2023-09-06T20:50+0000

2023-09-06T20:48+0000

analysis

earl rasmussen

white house

ukraine

depleted uranium

united kingdom (uk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111106785_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_19d45c2235c32d4787c306804421802f.jpg

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed it would begin supplying depleted uranium (DU) ammunition to Ukrainian forces despite widespread disapproval of the plan, including from the United Nations.The use of DU in warfare, where it serves as a cheap alternative to tungsten-based armor piercing rounds, is associated with increases in cancer rates in the area. When the round impacts its target, molten bits of the uranium slough off the penetrator, which both allows it to pierce deeper into armor but also deposits its radioactivity into the soil.“Definitely a bad decision all-around,” Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel who spent over 20 years in the US Army, told Sputnik about the White House’s move. However, he added he did not interpret the move as an escalation per se.“I think it’s a mistake, I would not have recommended it,” Rasmussen added. “The ramifications will be long-lasting: what once was fertile farm ground will be contaminated, there will probably be an increase in cancer rates, and the health of Ukrainian people will definitely be impacted as well, if Iraq is an indication.”Former senior Pentagon adviser Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik that both the US and UK were sending DU shells to Ukraine for which there was, “by their own admission, no accountability for where these will be used and how they’ll be used.”“The consequences, of course, are going to be very expensive - and not just for the Ukrainian people, but the Western investors who expect to go into a post-war Ukraine and rebuild the country. That’s going to be very expensive. I guess American taxpayers will pay for that as well. It’s just an ugly, ugly, dangerous thing,” she urged.“Our leadership in this country is not something many people understand. Americans don’t understand how these decisions are being made. We’re not consulted. There’s a great deal of separation between the average American and the activities that are pursued by Washington, DC,” she said, adding it was “unfortunate, sad, tragic, and dangerous.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/us-depleted-uranium-shells-will-poison-ukraine-wont-change-conflicts-outcome-1113113379.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

depleted uranium; earl rasmussen; armor piercing round