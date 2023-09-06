https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/black-sea-grain-deal-saudi-israeli-talks-big-pharma-medicare-lawsuits-1113139232.html
Black Sea Grain Deal, Saudi-Israeli Talks, Big Pharma Medicare Lawsuits
Black Sea Grain Deal, Saudi-Israeli Talks, Big Pharma Medicare Lawsuits
Everything becomes a crisis - and a money making opportunity - on social media, and Germany can’t abide UK prison conditions.
2023-09-06T04:34+0000
2023-09-06T04:34+0000
2023-09-06T11:46+0000
political misfits
radio
black sea
ukraine
palestine
israel
eritrea
donald trump
2024 us presidential election
medicare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/05/1113139061_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a8de51491f9c0ba682ed1ab4bb1146c5.png
Black Sea Grain Deal, Saudi-Israeli Talks, Big Pharma Medicare Lawsuits
Everything becomes a crisis - and a money making opportunity - on social media, and Germany can’t abide UK prison conditions.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the most recent negotiations over the Black Sea grain deal, Western reports about North Korea and Russia discussing weapons sales, whether US allegations of smuggling will trigger international backlash, cluster munitions casualties in Ukraine surpassing those in Syria, and what to make of the latest cabinet reshuffle in Kiev.Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses how talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia have been received by the Palestinian Authority, whether any current body represents the interests of ordinary Palestinians, whether pressure from Qatar could help the Palestinian cause, the appointment of former U.S. Treasurer Jack Lew as U.S. ambassador to Israel, reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has banned his ministers from visiting Washington, and Netanyahu’s attempts to deport members of the Eritrean community in Israel.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses former President Donald Trump’s rising poll numbers amid legal troubles, how much of the Democrats’ legal strategy to win in 2024 relies on the conviction of Trump, the puzzling strategy of Trump burning bridges with his codefendants, Black and Latino support for Biden eroding, whether Senate Republicans will pressure Mitch McConnell out of leadership over health concerns, and the likelihood of a new government shutdown.Longtime nurses organizer Michael Lighty discusses lawsuits filed by drug companies against new laws allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, the absurd arguments these pharmaceutical corporations are making, the difference between the government’s negotiating power and Washington’s existing march-in authority, and the state of funding for Medicare.The Misfits also discuss the One Chip Challenge, President Joe Biden’s dodgy job claims and crimes against grammar.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
black sea
ukraine
palestine
israel
eritrea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/05/1113139061_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d8be65bdd74f638a1990b2b86410f4ad.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
political misfits, the black sea grain deal, cluster munitions casualties in ukraine, talks between israel and saudi arabia, state of funding for medicare
political misfits, the black sea grain deal, cluster munitions casualties in ukraine, talks between israel and saudi arabia, state of funding for medicare
Black Sea Grain Deal, Saudi-Israeli Talks, Big Pharma Medicare Lawsuits
04:34 GMT 06.09.2023 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 06.09.2023)
Everything becomes a crisis - and a money making opportunity - on social media, and Germany can’t abide UK prison conditions.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the most recent negotiations over the Black Sea grain deal, Western reports about North Korea and Russia discussing weapons sales, whether US allegations of smuggling will trigger international backlash, cluster munitions casualties in Ukraine surpassing those in Syria, and what to make of the latest cabinet reshuffle in Kiev.
Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses how talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia have been received by the Palestinian Authority, whether any current body represents the interests of ordinary Palestinians, whether pressure from Qatar could help the Palestinian cause, the appointment of former U.S. Treasurer Jack Lew as U.S. ambassador to Israel, reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has banned his ministers from visiting Washington, and Netanyahu’s attempts to deport members of the Eritrean community in Israel.
Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses former President Donald Trump’s rising poll numbers amid legal troubles, how much of the Democrats’ legal strategy to win in 2024 relies on the conviction of Trump, the puzzling strategy of Trump burning bridges with his codefendants, Black and Latino support for Biden eroding, whether Senate Republicans will pressure Mitch McConnell out of leadership over health concerns, and the likelihood of a new government shutdown.
Longtime nurses organizer Michael Lighty discusses lawsuits filed by drug companies against new laws allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, the absurd arguments these pharmaceutical corporations are making, the difference between the government’s negotiating power and Washington’s existing march-in authority, and the state of funding for Medicare.
The Misfits also discuss the One Chip Challenge, President Joe Biden’s dodgy job claims and crimes against grammar.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM