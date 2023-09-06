Combat Brotherhood 2023 Drills Display Eurasian Security Alliance's Strength

The Combat Brotherhood 2023 military exercises were hosted by Belarus and ran from September 1 to 6.The Russian Armed Forces, as well as troops from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, participated in the drills – essentially all members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).Representatives of CSTO stressed the purely defensive nature of the drills, emphasizing that they do not represent a danger to any other states.The Belarusian Air Force played a major role n the drills.Sputnik collected the best photos from the drills to show you the force of the alliance!
The aim of the exercises is to hammer out common approaches to security issues as well as hone the techniques of peacekeeping operations.
