Combat Brotherhood 2023 Drills Display Eurasian Security Alliance's Strength
The Combat Brotherhood 2023 military exercises were hosted by Belarus and ran from September 1 to 6.The Russian Armed Forces, as well as troops from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, participated in the drills – essentially all members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).Representatives of CSTO stressed the purely defensive nature of the drills, emphasizing that they do not represent a danger to any other states.The Belarusian Air Force played a major role n the drills.Sputnik collected the best photos from the drills to show you the force of the alliance!
Combat Brotherhood 2023 Drills Display Eurasian Security Alliance's Strength

15:51 GMT 06.09.2023
The aim of the exercises is to hammer out common approaches to security issues as well as hone the techniques of peacekeeping operations.
The Combat Brotherhood 2023 military exercises were hosted by Belarus and ran from September 1 to 6.
The Russian Armed Forces, as well as troops from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, participated in the drills – essentially all members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Representatives of CSTO stressed the purely defensive nature of the drills, emphasizing that they do not represent a danger to any other states.
The Belarusian Air Force played a major role n the drills.
Sputnik collected the best photos from the drills to show you the force of the alliance!
Su-25 attack aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force practice landing on the road.

Su-25 attack aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force practice landing on the road.

Soldiers load projectiles on a Su-30 fighter jet.

Soldiers load projectiles on a Su-30 fighter jet.

Pilots having a dinner after drills.

Pilots having a dinner after drills.

Mi-8 helicopter practices landing on the road.

Mi-8 helicopter practices landing on the road.

Su-25 attack aircraft is loaded with munitions.

Su-25 attack aircraft is loaded with munitions.

Su-25 attack aircrafts reign Belarusian skies.

Su-25 attack aircrafts reign Belarusian skies.

Belarusian aircraft undergoes technical maintainance.

Belarusian aircraft undergoes technical maintainance.

Multi-purpose fighter jet Su-30 of the Belarusian Air Force in action.

Multi-purpose fighter jet Su-30 of the Belarusian Air Force in action.

Su-25 attack aircraft is loaded with projectiles.

Su-25 attack aircraft is loaded with projectiles.

An-26 - a military transport aircraft, which is capable of carrying bombs.

An-26 - a military transport aircraft, which is capable of carrying bombs.

