https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/pentagon-offers-new-details-on-ai-powered-programs-intended-to-counter-china-1113162301.html

Pentagon Offers New Details on AI-Powered Programs Intended to Counter China

Pentagon Offers New Details on AI-Powered Programs Intended to Counter China

The Deputy secretary of defense outlined the Pentagon's AI driven autonomous weapons program called Replicate.

2023-09-06T22:47+0000

2023-09-06T22:47+0000

2023-09-06T22:45+0000

military

us department of defense (dod)

pentagon

world

artificial intelligence

artificial intelligence (ai)

drones

weapon systems

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113162143_3:0:1454:816_1920x0_80_0_0_ef2927b747dfaffc6d40bfb5e1e1f915.png

The Pentagon is considering a vast network of artificial intelligence-powered (AI) autonomous systems and drones in what Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks says is designed to counter alleged threats posed by China.Announced last month, Hicks provided some more details on the program while taking questions during a speech at the Defense News Conference held in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday.Hicks detailed during an interview that the plan is to create thousands of drones and systems that are “small, smart [and] cheap.”The project, dubbed Replicator, will take place in all domains, including ground, air, sea and space.In the realm of air, Hicks proposed a system of “distributed pods” that could be powered by the sun or other “virtually limitless resources” and “packed with sensors” to give the military “information in near-real-time.”Other projects being considered in the program include ground-based systems that can scout ahead for troops and provide logistics support, autonomous anti-missile systems, and systems that could autonomously guard Department of Defense (DoD) assets.The program, Hicks said, is not being created because the DoD desires war, but rather to deter any potential attacks against Taiwan by China. The official further contended it would give the military an edge over China if conflict does come.China currently has more ships than the US Navy, an advantage of “mass” that Hicks described as “more ships, more missiles, more forces.” But rather than try to counter China “pound for pound,” she says the US must innovate to keep up.As evidence, Hicks pointed to the conflict in Ukraine, where drones have been indispensable for both sides.On that note, Hicks contends the Replicator program won’t require any new funds, saying it will take from already established funding. Earlier this year, the Pentagon authorized $1.8 billion in funding for artificial intelligence research in 2024.The Replicator program, Hicks says, will be able “to field autonomous systems at a scale of multiple thousands, in multiple domains, within the next 18-24 months" and will establish “all-domain, attritable autonomy” to overcome China’s anti-access and area denial programs, which will give US forces a significant advantage in any potential war.Many peace advocates and AI researchers have warned about handing weapons over to AI systems. In May, a United States Air Force spokesperson said an AI-powered drone “killed” its operator in a simulation, but later said he misspoke and no such simulation occurred. Updated quotes in articles covering the speech noted the spokesperson was describing a thought experiment.Hicks said the DoD’s track record of a “responsible and ethical approach to AI” and later added that the system would adhere to the DoD’s policy that “there is always a human responsible for the use of force.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/defense-secretary-should-run-artificial-intelligence-buys-for-us-military---watchdog-1111562255.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/us-plan-to-flood-pacific-with-ai-driven-drones-risks-uncontrollable-escalation-with-china-1112995388.html

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

replicate, ai powered weapon systems, artificial intelligence weapons, ai in warfare, us artificial intelligence warfare