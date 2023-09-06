https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/polls-show-biden-and-trump-are-neck-and-neck-as-2024-elections-approach-1113136791.html
Polls Show Biden and Trump Are Neck and Neck as 2024 Elections Approach
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the top news, such as Biden and Trump's performance in the 2024 polls.
Polls Show Biden and Trump are Neck and Neck as 2024 Elections Approach
Ted Harvey - Political Commentator and CEO of StopJoe.com
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-law
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent

The show begins with Political Commentator, Ted Harvey delving into the 2024 electoral landscape and offers perspectives on the poll findings of Trump and Biden's performances.

Then, Army Infantry Veteran and Counselor-at-Law Tyler Nixon joins The Final Countdown to discuss the sentencing of Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

The second hour starts with International Relations and Military Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine, including President Zelensky sacking his Defense Minister.

The show closes with Sputnik Correspondent Thabiso Lehoko discussing Gabon swearing in a new interim president.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:54 GMT 06.09.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the top news, such as Biden and Trump's performance in the 2024 polls.
Ted Harvey - Political Commentator and CEO of StopJoe.com
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-law
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent
The show begins with Political Commentator, Ted Harvey delving into the 2024 electoral landscape and offers perspectives on the poll findings of Trump and Biden's performances.
Then, Army Infantry Veteran and Counselor-at-Law Tyler Nixon joins The Final Countdown to discuss the sentencing of Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.
The second hour starts with International Relations and Military Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his expertise on the latest out of Ukraine, including President Zelensky sacking his Defense Minister.
The show closes with Sputnik Correspondent Thabiso Lehoko discussing Gabon swearing in a new interim president.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
