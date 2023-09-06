https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/putin-refuses-to-budge-on-grain-deal-neo-nazis-in-florida-and-israel-to-deport-african-migrants-1113141132.html

Putin Refuses to Budge on Grain Deal, Neo-Nazis in Florida, and Israel to Deport African Migrants

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine firing its Defense Minister, and Jill Biden tests positive for COVID.

Jim Hoft - founder of the Gateway Pundit | The Criminal is the Justice System, 1776 Document in Proud Boys Chat, and The Media Avoid Facts about the Proud Boys ConvictionsNebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | The Black Sea Grain Deal, President Erdogan Meets with Putin, and Ukraine fires its Defense MinisterJeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Netanyahu Seeks to Deport African Asylum Seekers from Israel, Crimes Committed Among the Asylum Seekers, and The Left is Gone from Israeli Politics In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Jim Hoft about the neo-Nazi march in Florida, the DOJ sentences against the Proud Boys, and the media collusion with the Democrat party. Jim spoke about the FBI operative involved in the Proud Boys trial and the media's refusal to report on the fact of FBI involvement in the case. Jim talked about the Nazi march in Florida and the self admitted CIA operative "Boneface".In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Russia ensuring fertilizer to Africa, Africans celebrating their partnership with Russia, and NATO upset President Erdogan. Nebojsa commented on the meeting between President Putin and President Erdogan.Rachel spoke with Jeff Halper about the Biden administration's relationship with Israel, Israeli ambassador avoids visiting Washington DC, and African asylum seekers in Israel in danger of deportation. Jeff talked about the lack of the ideological left in Israel and eighty percent of Jews in America vote Democrat. Jeff commented on Israeli sentiment toward African asylum seekers and how the country looks to bypass international law on asylum.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

