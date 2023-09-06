https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/russian-troops-kill-up-to-30-azov-battalion-militants-near-serebryanskoye-forestry-1113143858.html

Russian Troops Kill Up to 30 Azov Battalion Militants Near Serebryanskoye Forestry

Russian troops fired at Azov battalion* militants and troops of the 67th brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the Serebryansky forestry, with the enemy losing up to 30 militants.

Savchuk said the group's units have thwarted two attempts of the assault groups of the 21st and 63rd Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces to attack in the Krasny Liman near the Torsky section. He added that a Western-made artillery reconnaissance system had been destroyed in a counter-battery fire. He also said that Russian bombers had struck a Ukrainian command and observation post and two temporary deployment hubs of enemy forces in the areas of the town of Kirovsk and the village of Serebrianka. *terrorist organization banned in Russia

