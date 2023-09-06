https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/russian-troops-kill-up-to-30-azov-battalion-militants-near-serebryanskoye-forestry-1113143858.html
Russian Troops Kill Up to 30 Azov Battalion Militants Near Serebryanskoye Forestry
Russian troops fired at Azov battalion* militants and troops of the 67th brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the Serebryansky forestry, with the enemy losing up to 30 militants.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops fired at militants of Ukraine's Azov battalion* and troops of the 67th brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces using artillery and aviation near the Serebryanskoye forestry, with the enemy losing up to 30 militants, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the press center of Russia's Center Group of Forces, told Sputnik.
Savchuk said the group's units have thwarted two attempts of the assault groups of the 21st and 63rd Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces to attack in the Krasny Liman near the Torsky section.
"In the area of Serebryanskoye forestry, air strikes and artillery fire defeated the assault groups of the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of Azov. The enemy's losses amounted to up to 30 militants," the officer said.
He added that a Western-made artillery reconnaissance system had been destroyed in a counter-battery fire. He also said that Russian bombers had struck a Ukrainian command and observation post and two temporary deployment hubs of enemy forces in the areas of the town of Kirovsk and the village of Serebrianka.
*terrorist organization banned in Russia