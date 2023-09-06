International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/us-military-test-launches-minuteman-iii-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-1113150402.html
US Military Test-Launches Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
US Military Test-Launches Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
The US military test-launched Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from the Vanderberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday, its press office said in a statement.
2023-09-06T10:40+0000
2023-09-06T11:20+0000
military
us
minuteman iii
icbms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082175946_0:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_57c16a4b8bd82a5dab277bfc484a3360.png
"An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1:26 a.m. PT," the statement read.The Minuteman III program started at the height of the Cold War and this weapon has been in service since the 1970s. US plans to replace Minuteman III with LGM-35 Sentinel - a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile system, which is currently in the early stages of development. ICBMs are a traditional part of US nuclear triad.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082175946_98:0:1122:768_1920x0_80_0_0_8a3f9ad3b6a6e2352eaa2fda58bb08f5.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us militarism, icbm, us ballistic missiles, us nukes
us, us militarism, icbm, us ballistic missiles, us nukes

US Military Test-Launches Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

10:40 GMT 06.09.2023 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 06.09.2023)
© Sputnik ScreenshotA US Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California toward a missile range in Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, 4,200 miles away, on February 23, 2021
A US Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California toward a missile range in Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, 4,200 miles away, on February 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military test-launched Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from the Vanderberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday, its press office said in a statement.
"An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1:26 a.m. PT," the statement read.
The Minuteman III program started at the height of the Cold War and this weapon has been in service since the 1970s.
US plans to replace Minuteman III with LGM-35 Sentinel - a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile system, which is currently in the early stages of development.
ICBMs are a traditional part of US nuclear triad.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала