Zelensky Sacks Defense Chief as Erdogan and Putin Meet

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the meeting outcome between Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTed Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator and President of stopjoe.comSteven Abramowicz - Host of Mill Creek View Podcast.Ryan Cristian - Podcaster of Last American VagabondIn the first hour, Fault Lines’ host spoke with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the consequences of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky firing his Defense Minister amid a lackluster performance in their three-month long offensive. Why did Zelensky sack the Defense Minister and what were the results of the Putin-Erdogan meeting on Monday? Veteran war correspondent and geopolitical analyst Elijah Magnier talks to Fault Lines host Melik Abdul about the latest from Eastern Europe.In the second hour, Fault Lines's show spoke to former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey about a new poll that revealed US President Joe Biden is tied with Republican challenger and former head-of-state Donald Trump. Should Biden be concerned going into the 2024 elections? Or can the incumbent president defeat his opponent once again?In the third hour, Fault Lines' show discussed Massachusetts' decision to deploy its National Guard forces to deal with the migration crisis that has emerged inside the New England state. To discuss the ongoing migration issues, Fault Lines is joined by Steve Abramowicz.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines’ host discussed recent footage from the state of Florida that showed neo-Nazi demonstrators making statements in support of Ukraine and US President Joe Biden. However, questions emerged regarding some of the members, who were accused of fighting in Ukraine. Fault Lines speaks to Ryan Cristian about his investigations and why this has been so poorly covered in the media.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

