Blinken Visits Ukraine Amid Zelensky's Friction With Anti-Corruption Body
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113159601_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_be3adfbac36e13b50a4999e54d33d322.png
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security ExpertMisty Winston - Political Commentator and Radio HostAndrew Langer - Radio HostIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Blinken's visit to Ukraine and the recent tiff between Zelensky and Kiev's anti-corruption bureau.In the second hour, political commentator and radio host Misty Winston spoke to Fault Lines about the Freedom Convoy trials in Canada, along with Antony Blinken's comments about prosecuting Julian Assange.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by radio host Andrew Langer to discuss the recent sentencing of Enrique Tarrio to 22 years in a federal prison.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Blinken Visits Ukraine Amid Zelensky's Friction With Anti-Corruption Body
04:05 GMT 07.09.2023 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 07.09.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Expert
Misty Winston - Political Commentator and Radio Host
Andrew Langer - Radio Host
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Blinken's visit to Ukraine and the recent tiff between Zelensky and Kiev's anti-corruption bureau.
In the second hour, political commentator and radio host Misty Winston spoke to Fault Lines about the Freedom Convoy trials in Canada, along with Antony Blinken's comments about prosecuting Julian Assange.
In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by radio host Andrew Langer to discuss the recent sentencing of Enrique Tarrio to 22 years in a federal prison.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
