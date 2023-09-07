https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/canadian-freedom-convoy-trial-begins-blinken-brings-a-billion-to-ukraine-and-report-on-maui-fires-1113163410.html

Canadian Freedom Convoy Trial Begins, Blinken Brings a Billion to Ukraine, and Report on Maui Fires

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the UN opposing the US sending uranium rounds to Ukraine, and Senator Mitch McConnell saying his health is fine.

Canadian Freedom Convoy Trial Begins, Blinken Brings a Billion to Ukraine, and Report on Maui Fires On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the UN opposing the US sending uranium rounds to Ukraine, and Senator Mitch McConnell saying his health is fine.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Mark Sleboda, an International Relations and Security Analyst, about the recent visit to Ukraine from Secretary of State Blinken, President Zelensky uses his Defense Minister as a scapegoat, and Ukrainian soldiers with mental disabilities. Mark commented on Antony Blinken's fourth visit to Ukraine and another billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine. Mark talked about the media coverage of the failed counter-offensive by Ukraine and the Kiev regime recruiting men with diseases like HIV.Next, Rachel spoke with Niko House, a Political Activist, Broadcast Journalist, and Founder of MCSC Network, about the RICO case against the Cop City protestors, on January 6 convictions, and seditious conspiracy charges against the Proud Boys. Niko discussed the precedent set against protestors by the Trump administration and leftists unable to foresee how the Proud Boy convictions will target them next.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with David Tawil, Founder of ProChain Capital, about Europe's dependence on Russian gas, Saudi Arabia extending supply cuts, and the difference between oil and natural gas. David explained how Europe is scared of a cold winter and Russia holding the cards with its abundance of natural gas.Rachel spoke with Craig "Pasta" Jardula, Co-Host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup, about the wildfires in Maui, the lack of transparency from the local government, and the elites leaving the people in the dark. Pasta spoke about his recent trip to Hawaii and how the victims of the wildfire have not had their voices heard yet. Pasta discussed fifteen-minute cities and how there were discussions of planning fifteen-minute cities in Lahaina.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

