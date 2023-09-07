https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/frances-council-of-state-upholds-ban-on-islamic-dress-abaya-1113187376.html

France's Council of State Upholds Ban on Islamic Dress Abaya

France's Council of State Upholds Ban on Islamic Dress Abaya

France's Council of State on Thursday upheld a ban on the all-covering Muslim robe abaya in schools, which had been announced last weekend by the country's newly-appointed Education Minister Gabriel Attal.

2023-09-07T18:49+0000

2023-09-07T18:49+0000

2023-09-07T18:49+0000

world

france

muslims

islam

education

burqa ban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113187197_0:218:2866:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_440f1fdf7d032a7caf4f94d60a4c863e.jpg

On Tuesday, an association for the protection of Muslim rights, Action Droits des Musulmans, asked the Council of State, which is France's highest administrative court, to repeal the ban. Thus, the Council of State upheld the ban on Muslim clothing in schools as it does not constitute "an infringement on privacy, freedom of faith, right to education or respect for a child's interests and non-discrimination," it added. "Wearing the abaya or kameez in schools, which increased significantly in 2022-2023, is a religious statement," the press release read. Last week, Attal said that the government would move ahead with the ban on the abaya and kameez in time for the start of the school year on September 4. Students coming to school in Muslim clothing would not be allowed to attend classes, and they would be given an explanatory conversation, he added. Commenting on the ban, French Government Spokesperson Olivier Veran described the act of wearing the abaya or kameez as a "political attack." Any religious or political signs are forbidden in state schools and government buildings in France.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20181023/french-group-responds-to-un-niqab-criticism-1069150802.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, abaya ban, burqa ban, freedom of religion, multiculture, freedom of faith