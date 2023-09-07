https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/frances-council-of-state-upholds-ban-on-islamic-dress-abaya-1113187376.html
France's Council of State on Thursday upheld a ban on the all-covering Muslim robe abaya in schools, which had been announced last weekend by the country's newly-appointed Education Minister Gabriel Attal.
On Tuesday, an association for the protection of Muslim rights, Action Droits des Musulmans, asked the Council of State, which is France's highest administrative court, to repeal the ban. Thus, the Council of State upheld the ban on Muslim clothing in schools as it does not constitute "an infringement on privacy, freedom of faith, right to education or respect for a child's interests and non-discrimination," it added. "Wearing the abaya or kameez in schools, which increased significantly in 2022-2023, is a religious statement," the press release read. Last week, Attal said that the government would move ahead with the ban on the abaya and kameez in time for the start of the school year on September 4. Students coming to school in Muslim clothing would not be allowed to attend classes, and they would be given an explanatory conversation, he added. Commenting on the ban, French Government Spokesperson Olivier Veran described the act of wearing the abaya or kameez as a "political attack." Any religious or political signs are forbidden in state schools and government buildings in France.
France's Council of State Upholds Ban on Islamic Dress Abaya
PARIS (Sputnik) - France's Council of State on Thursday upheld a ban on the all-covering Muslim robe abaya in schools, which had been announced last weekend by the country's newly-appointed Education Minister Gabriel Attal.
On Tuesday, an association for the protection of Muslim rights, Action Droits des Musulmans, asked the Council of State, which is France's highest administrative court, to repeal the ban.
"After reviewing the appeal filed by the association as a matter of urgency, the judge of the Council of State dismissed the appeal against the ban on wearing the abaya or kameez in public schools, colleges and lyceums. The judge ruled that the ban on such clothes is not a serious or unlawful infringement of fundamental freedoms," the court said in a press release.
Thus, the Council of State upheld the ban on Muslim clothing in schools as it does not constitute "an infringement on privacy, freedom of faith, right to education or respect for a child's interests and non-discrimination," it added.
23 October 2018, 18:52 GMT
"Wearing the abaya or kameez in schools, which increased significantly in 2022-2023, is a religious statement," the press release read.
Last week, Attal said that the government would move ahead with the ban on the abaya and kameez in time for the start of the school year on September 4. Students coming to school in Muslim clothing would not be allowed to attend classes, and they would be given an explanatory conversation, he added. Commenting on the ban, French Government Spokesperson Olivier Veran described the act of wearing the abaya or kameez as a "political attack."
Any religious or political signs are forbidden in state schools and government buildings in France.