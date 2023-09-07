https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/fsb-uncovers-supply-channel-of-aircrafts-spare-parts-from-russia-to-ukrainian-military-1113174869.html
FSB Uncovers Supply Channel of Aircraft’s Spare Parts From Russia to Ukrainian Military
The Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) has uncovered a supply channel of spare parts of combat aircraft from Russia to Europe, including for the needs of Ukrainian military, the FSB’s press office said on Thursday in a statement.
"The activities of an organized group specializing in the illegal trade of military equipment, as well as smuggling supplies of components and spare parts for military aviation equipment to the countries of Western Europe have been suppressed … All the defendants ...have been detained," the statement read. More than 100 military aircraft equipment, 117,000 dollars and 59,000 euros were confiscated, the FSB said. "Documentation has been obtained regarding the participation of detainees in the organization of repair and restoration work in relation to components for Ukrainian military aircraft and helicopters," the statement read. A criminal case has been launched over the smuggling of military equipment by an organized group.
"The activities of an organized group specializing in the illegal trade of military equipment, as well as smuggling supplies of components and spare parts for military aviation equipment to the countries of Western Europe have been suppressed … All the defendants ...have been detained," the statement read.
More than 100 military aircraft equipment, 117,000 dollars and 59,000 euros were confiscated, the FSB said.
"Documentation has been obtained regarding the participation of detainees in the organization of repair and restoration work in relation to components for Ukrainian military aircraft and helicopters," the statement read.
A criminal case has been launched over the smuggling of military equipment by an organized group.