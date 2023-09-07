https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/musk-turned-off-starlink-near-crimea-in-2022-to-thwart-ukraine-attack---reports-1113180208.html

Musk Turned Off Starlink Near Crimea in 2022 to Thwart Ukraine Attack - Reports

Musk Turned Off Starlink Near Crimea in 2022 to Thwart Ukraine Attack - Reports

US tech billionaire Elon Musk ordered his engineers to turn off his company's Starlink satellites near Crimea last year to disrupt a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian naval fleet, a American broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing excerpts from Musk’s new biography.

2023-09-07T15:10+0000

2023-09-07T15:10+0000

2023-09-07T15:10+0000

world

elon musk

crimea

ukraine

starlink

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107711/78/1077117893_1:0:1000:562_1920x0_80_0_0_f629b545c5e83d452f0710249cee5499.jpg

When Ukrainian submarine drones loaded with explosives approached Russian vessels, they "lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly," Walter Isaacson wrote in the book titled "Elon Musk." The businessman feared that Moscow would respond to a "mini-Pearl Harbor" by deploying nuclear weapons, according to the book. His fear was driven by his conversations with senior Russian officials. Musk also had calls with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov to address anxieties from Washington to Moscow, the book said. Neither Musk nor SpaceX replied to requests for comment, the broadcaster said. Musk also told Isaacson that he would not turn the satellite network back on for Crimea because Ukraine "is now going too far and inviting strategic defeat," according to the book.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221014/spacex-tells-pentagon-can-no-longer-donate-costly-starlink-services-to-ukraine---reports-1101833179.html

crimea

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, starlink, musk turned off starlink for ukraine, ukrainian attack on crime, musk shut down starlink, starlink ukraine