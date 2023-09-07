International
Pentagon Cancels Test of First-Ever US Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon
Pentagon Cancels Test of First-Ever US Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon
LR Hypersonic Weapon has a reported range over 1,725 miles and flies with speed that at least five times exceeds the speed of sound.
The US military scrapped a test of what was meant to be the army's first hypersonic long-range missile in its arsenal. The Pentagon did not specify the reasons for the cancelation. The Western media emphasized that this decision raises concerns whether the US will be able to compete in hypersonic warfare with Russia and China. Hypersonic LRMs may overcome traditional air defenses and can be armed with nuclear warheads.The US Defense Intelligence Agency said in March that the US is losing the hypersonic race to China and stressed that this raises alarm bells concerning national security.According to media reports, the Army’s 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State, is to operate the first battery of eight LRHW missiles when they are fielded.In theory, hypersonic LRM consists of a ground-launched missile equipped with a hypersonic glide body and associated transport, support, and fire control equipment.
07:09 GMT 07.09.2023
The Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon has a reported range of over 1,725 miles and travels at roughly five times the speed of sound.
The US military scrapped a test of what was meant to be the army's first hypersonic long-range missile in its arsenal. The Pentagon did not specify the reasons for the cancelation.
The Western media emphasized that this decision raises concerns whether the US will be able to compete in hypersonic warfare with Russia and China. Hypersonic LRMs may overcome traditional air defenses and can be armed with nuclear warheads.
The US Defense Intelligence Agency said in March that the US is losing the hypersonic race to China and stressed that this raises alarm bells concerning national security.
According to media reports, the Army’s 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State, is to operate the first battery of eight LRHW missiles when they are fielded.
In theory, hypersonic LRM consists of a ground-launched missile equipped with a hypersonic glide body and associated transport, support, and fire control equipment.
