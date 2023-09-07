https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/proud-boys-ex-leader-gets-22-years-as-freedom-convoy-trials-begin-1113156523.html
Proud Boys Ex-Leader Gets 22 Years as Freedom Convoy Trials Begin
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the sentencing of ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and the Freedom Convoy Trial in Canada.
Steve Abramowicz - Host, Mill Creek View PodcastDan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerLarry Ward - President, Constitutional Rights PACThe show kicks off with the Host of Mill Creek View Podcast Steve Abramowicz discussing the Enrique Tarrio sentencing. Abramowicz and the hosts break down the possibilities of the ex-Proud Boys leader getting a pardon from a Republican administration.Then, Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joins The Final Countdown to discuss Elon Musk's defamation case against the ADL. He also critiques the organization's history of attacking the Palestinian rights movement.To close the show, President of the Constitutional Rights PAC Larry Ward rails on the trial of the Canadian Freedom Convoy from the perspective of a conservative.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Steve Abramowicz - Host, Mill Creek View Podcast
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer
Larry Ward - President, Constitutional Rights PAC
The show kicks off with the Host of Mill Creek View Podcast Steve Abramowicz discussing the Enrique Tarrio sentencing. Abramowicz and the hosts break down the possibilities of the ex-Proud Boys leader getting a pardon from a Republican administration.
Then, Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joins The Final Countdown to discuss Elon Musk's defamation case against the ADL. He also critiques the organization's history of attacking the Palestinian rights movement.
To close the show, President of the Constitutional Rights PAC Larry Ward rails on the trial of the Canadian Freedom Convoy from the perspective of a conservative.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM