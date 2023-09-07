https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/putins-speech-at-g20-summit-via-videoconference-not-planned---kremlin-1113172921.html

Putin's Speech at G20 Summit Via Videoconference Not Planned - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to address the participants of the upcoming G20 summit via a videoconference, all work will be done by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, it is not planned. All work will be carried out by the foreign minister," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin is planning a separate video message to the participants of the G20 summit. The G20 summit will be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. Russia will be represented by Lavrov, while the Chinese delegation will be led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

