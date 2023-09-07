https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/russian-and-bangladeshi-foreign-ministers-hold-joint-press-conference-ahead-of-g20-1113179102.html
Russian and Bangladeshi Foreign Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference Ahead of G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Momen hold a joint press briefing in Dhaka on Thursday, September 7, following their meeting in the capital.
On September 7-8, the Russian top diplomat is paying a working visit to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The minister is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his counterpart Abdul Momen.The officials are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, prospects for the further development of Russia-Bangladesh ties, as well as the most pressing regional and international issues.Follow Sputnik's Live to Find Out More:
Russian and Bangladeshi Foreign Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference Ahead of G20
On September 7-8, the Russian top diplomat is paying a working visit to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The minister is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his counterpart Abdul Momen.
The officials are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, prospects for the further development of Russia-Bangladesh ties, as well as the most pressing regional and international issues.
Follow Sputnik's Live to Find Out More: