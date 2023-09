https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/two-people-killed-while-trying-to-infiltrate-french-base-in-chad---source-1113164532.html

Two People Killed While Trying to Infiltrate French Base in Chad - Source

Two People Killed While Trying to Infiltrate French Base in Chad - Source

Two people were killed and about 15 were injured while trying to enter the French military base in the Chadian city of Faya-Largeau after the incident with the death of a soldier, a local informed source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2023-09-07T00:47+0000

2023-09-07T00:47+0000

2023-09-07T00:45+0000

africa

chad

france

french troops

military base

infiltration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113164374_0:134:3164:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_7033b554929b231c4256954b8719c4de.jpg

On Wednesday night, residents of Faya-Largeau gathered to hold protests and attempted to infiltrate a French military base after the local soldier died at the hands of a French doctor. Immediately after the incident, most of the French military base was evacuated by plane to the Chadian capital of N'Djamena. Currently, the French base is blocked by the Chadian military in order to prevent the protesters from re-penetrating its perimeter, the source added. Chadian political scientist Evariste Ngarlem Tolde told Sputnik on Wednesday that members of the Chadian parliament had demanded the withdrawal of French military forces from the country after the death of a local resident in care of a French doctor in Faya-Largeau. He added that the protests could spread across the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221110/end-of-barkhane-paris-wants-to-change-strategy-to-continue-to-occupy-us-illegally-1103978783.html

africa

chad

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french military base, chad, faya-largeau, military base infiltration, french troops