Two People Killed While Trying to Infiltrate French Base in Chad - Source

The France-led counterterrorism mission Barkhane was founded in 2014 to assist the Malian military in their fight against terrorism in the African region of Sahel. The mission involved forces of the G5 Sahel countries, including Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Mauritania.

In the spring of 2022, the Malian government announced it was terminating defense agreements with Paris and called on the country to withdraw troops involved in the Barkhane and other missions. In November 2022, Macron announced the official end of Operation Barkhane.