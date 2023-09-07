https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/uk-to-spend-112mln-on-new-precision-rifles-1113175065.html

UK to Spend $112Mln on New Precision Rifles

UK to Spend $112Mln on New Precision Rifles

The UK government plans to spend 90 million pounds ($112 million) over the next decade to procure thousands of advanced high-precision rifles, known as Alternative Individual Weapons or AIWs.

"An initial £15 million order of 1,620 AIW systems has been placed, with options to procure up to 10,000 systems — totalling £90 million — under the contract over the next decade," the Defense Ministry said. The new assault rifle is fitted with a muzzle signature reduction system and an improved optical sighting system that mask the AIW from detection and allow engaging targets from greater distances. The rifles will be initially fielding to the army’s special operations brigade later this year.

