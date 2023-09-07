International
- Sputnik International, 1920
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/ukrainian-breakthrough-or-bust-1113173766.html
Ukrainian Breakthrough or Bust?
Ukrainian Breakthrough or Bust?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Scott Ritter, former US Marine intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Zelensky’s plans for a new round of mobilization, and corruption within the Ukrainian military.
2023-09-07T14:15+0000
2023-09-07T14:15+0000
new rules
radio
ukraine
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
volodymyr zelensky
corruption
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113169931_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5de832d1531808d6e52dcb73dc125cb9.jpg
Ukrainian Breakthrough or Bust?
Ukrainian Breakthrough or Bust?
“Even if the Ukrainians are successful in breaching the first line of defense, there will be nothing left. They will burn themselves out before the second line of defense. The Ukrainians have no follow on forces. This counteroffensive is over. People will continue to die, but it has no chance whatsoever of meeting its ambitious goals.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Simes Dimitri
Simes Dimitri
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113169931_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_31e949788f97d3b5e05236a216b53b12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new rules podcast, what is happening in ukraine, situation in ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive
new rules podcast, what is happening in ukraine, situation in ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainian Breakthrough or Bust?

14:15 GMT 07.09.2023
New Rules
Ukrainian Breakthrough or Bust?
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
All materials
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Scott Ritter, former US Marine intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Zelensky’s plans for a new round of mobilization, and corruption within the Ukrainian military.
“Even if the Ukrainians are successful in breaching the first line of defense, there will be nothing left. They will burn themselves out before the second line of defense. The Ukrainians have no follow on forces. This counteroffensive is over. People will continue to die, but it has no chance whatsoever of meeting its ambitious goals.”
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала