Ukrainian Breakthrough or Bust?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Scott Ritter, former US Marine intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Zelensky’s plans for a new round of mobilization, and corruption within the Ukrainian military.
“Even if the Ukrainians are successful in breaching the first line of defense, there will be nothing left. They will burn themselves out before the second line of defense. The Ukrainians have no follow on forces. This counteroffensive is over. People will continue to die, but it has no chance whatsoever of meeting its ambitious goals.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
