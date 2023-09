https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/armenian-investigative-committee-says-blogger-badalyan-sputnik-journalist-gevorgyan-released-1113216187.html

Armenian Investigative Committee Says Blogger Badalyan, Sputnik Journalist Gevorkyan Released

The Armenian Investigative Committee said on Friday that pro-Russian blogger Mikael Badalyan and Sputnik Armenia columnist Ashot Gevorkyan have been released from custody.

On Thursday, the Armenian Investigative Committee said that Badalyan and Gevorkyan, as well as five other people, were detained in the south of the country as part of an illegal firearms trafficking case.

