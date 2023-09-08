https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/check-out-what-remains-of-this-top-notch-czech-drone-downed-by-russian-volunteers-1113195255.html

Check Out What Remains of This 'Top-Notch' Czech Drone Downed by Russian Volunteers

The Czech-made UAV will be studied by engineers and their discoveries will likely used to further enhance Russian defense capabilities.

Russian volunteers from the Bars-10 detachment shot down this Czech-made drone using a portable air-defense system. The video shows the remains of the UAV in question, a Primoco One drone, which is used mainly for reconnaissance. According to the soldiers from Bars-10, this unmanned aircraft was heading towards the Russian city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region.The remains of the downed drone have already been handed over to military experts, who will meticulously study it and ferret out all useful information. The unmanned aircraft is a costly vehicle – its price tag exceeds 500,000 euros. Last November, Luxembourg supplied Kiev with six of these UAV models.

