https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/democrats-reportedly-eyeing-plan-to-counter-gop-impeachment-effort-against-biden-1113217830.html
Democrats Reportedly Eyeing Plan to Counter GOP Impeachment Effort Against Biden
Democrats Reportedly Eyeing Plan to Counter GOP Impeachment Effort Against Biden
Democrats in the US House are developing a strategy to counter a potential attempt by Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden for alleged bribery, the Messenger reported on Friday citing US lawmakers and congressional aides.
2023-09-08T20:57+0000
2023-09-08T20:57+0000
2023-09-08T20:56+0000
americas
joe biden
kevin mccarthy
democrats
republicans
marjorie taylor greene
impeachment
us house of representatives
bribery
financial scheme
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091212985_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_881c464c1977d85194121c044422e22a.jpg
Earlier this week, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said a majority of House members support investigating Biden in order to move forward with impeachment proceedings. Media reported that House Democrats believe it is inevitable that Republicans will move forward with impeachment proceedings unless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) moves to stop those efforts. White House officials have reportedly remained in regular contact with congressional Democrats about the Republican-led investigations into Biden and his family.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/biden-impeachment-vote-could-take-place-in-mid-september---us-lawmaker-1113195537.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091212985_480:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0edea570e1514263555b8da2a5bd7251.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us house of representatives, democrats, republicans, impeachment effort, us president joe biden, biden impeachment,
us house of representatives, democrats, republicans, impeachment effort, us president joe biden, biden impeachment,
Democrats Reportedly Eyeing Plan to Counter GOP Impeachment Effort Against Biden
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democrats in the House of Representatives are developing a strategy to counter a potential attempt by Republicans to impeach US President Joe Biden for alleged bribery, US media reported Friday citing US lawmakers and congressional aides.
Earlier this week, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said a majority of House members support investigating Biden in order to move forward with impeachment proceedings.
Media reported that House Democrats believe it is inevitable that Republicans will move forward with impeachment proceedings unless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) moves to stop those efforts.
White House officials have reportedly remained in regular contact with congressional Democrats about the Republican-led investigations into Biden and his family.
House Republicans have been investigating allegations that Biden was involved in a bribery scheme in Ukraine, allegations that he was involved in his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealing, and accusations that his Justice Department interfered with the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the House could vote to impeach Biden as early as mid-September.