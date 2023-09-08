https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/freedom-convoy-trial-nyc-migrant-situation-and-joe-bidens-redacted-email-problem-1113191628.html

Freedom Convoy Trial, NYC Migrant Situation, and Joe Biden's Redacted Email Problem

Freedom Convoy Trial, NYC Migrant Situation, and Joe Biden's Redacted Email Problem

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Trump saying 'Rigged' US election to blame for Ukraine conflict, and Elon Musk ordering shutdown of Starlink in Crimea

2023-09-08T04:01+0000

2023-09-08T04:01+0000

2023-09-08T10:25+0000

the backstory

radio

delaware

doj

davos

us federal reserve bank

freedom

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113191470_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_56daee0219d7c0ebaf5db341dd10d02c.png

Freedom Convoy Trial, NYC Migrant Situation, and Joe Biden's Redacted Email Problem On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Trump saying 'Rigged' US election to blame for Ukraine conflict", and Elon Musk ordering shutdown of Starlink in Crimea

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Tom Luongo, Geopolitical Analyst. The Biden administration hates the average American, Americans are becoming normalized to interest rates raising, and Jerome Powell is in place to bring fiscal sanity. Tom spoke about the amount of power the US banking cartel has and the financial sector upset at the Biden administration. Tom commented on Vice President Kamala Harris's recent comments on her readiness to step in for Joe Biden. Rachel spoke with Mark Kriorian, expert on immigration issues, former Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), about the problems migrants have caused to New York City's economy, Mayor Eric Adams wants the flow of migrants stopped at the border, and the unresponsiveness from the Biden administration. Mark discussed the pleas of help on immigration from Democratic mayors and the Biden administration rejects any limits on immigration. Mark commented on the data showing the rise of unaccompanied minors crossing the Southern border.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with David Henry, Host of Crazy Canuck Truckin, about Justin Trudeau's use of emergency powers, Freedom convoy protestors go on trial, and Justin Trudeau may not survive politically in Canada. David explained how the media in Canada is controlled by the government and the lies told by the media during the protests.Rachel spoke with Tyler Nixon, Attorney, Media Relations Specialist, about the investigations into the Biden crime family, the redacted emails from Joe Biden, and Attorney General Merrick Garland will not investigate his boss. Tyler commented on the redacted emails presented by the National Archives and how all the Biden lies have been exposed.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

delaware

davos

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, interest rates raising, new york city's economy, immigration issue in new your city, justin trudeau, biden crime family