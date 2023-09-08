https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/french-mep-criticizes-eu-for-not-calling-out-us-over-supply-of-depleted-uranium-shells-to-ukraine-1113216285.html

French MEP Criticizes EU for Not Calling Out US Over Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Ukraine

French MEP Criticizes EU for Not Calling Out US Over Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Ukraine

French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani on Friday condemned the European Union for not speaking out against the United States' decision to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells, calling it double standards.

2023-09-08T18:59+0000

2023-09-08T18:59+0000

2023-09-08T18:59+0000

world

ukraine

france

thierry mariani

european union (eu)

us

pentagon

depleted uranium

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108719037_0:625:1337:1377_1920x0_80_0_0_35ac05d7864534f292407b34a3ad4240.jpg

As part of its new $175 million military aid package announced on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced plans to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells, including 120mm depleted uranium tank ammunition for Abrams tanks."After supplies of cluster munitions, which are banned and condemned in most European countries, the US is sending Ukraine depleted uranium shells ... And the EU keeps silent. Constant double standard that enable us to justify everything ... Even what cannot be justified," Mariani posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Commenting on Pentagon's announcement, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday that depleted uranium rounds were neither radioactive nor carcinogenic."What is it: lies or silliness? [Scientists] have mentioned it multiple times and there are stand-alone articles saying that depleted uranium is toxic and dangerous for humans when it is in the form of radioactive dust, and the effect of radionuclide contamination of soils has also been brought up," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.The rate of cancer diagnoses increases in places where depleted uranium ammunition was used, she recalled. This was experienced by Italian soldiers who took part in the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, Zakharova added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/how-us-media-learned-to-love-depleted-uranium-shells-amid-ukraine-counteroffensive-1113179148.html

ukraine

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

thierry mariani, european union, united states, depleted uranium shells, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine