Hunter Biden Facing New Charges; Biden Empowers the Warmongers; Nazis Love Biden

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Hunter Biden. A Delaware-based prosecutor is likely to charge Hunter Biden with a gun-related crime that was overlooked in recent court actions. Dan Lazare says that this is getting bigger and bigger. The latest CNN polls show him trailing several GOP candidates.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. Japan has released irradiated water from Fukushima into the Ocean. Dr. Ken Hammond says that the crisis in Fukushima is not over or contained and that China is protecting its market from health danger by banning seafood from the areas hit by the release. He says that the US will not impose a ban because our leaders want to keep Japan as a weapon against China.Elijah Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss Foreign Policy. Iran's induction into BRICS is a masterstroke according to Pepe Escobar. Elijah Magnier argues that this will undermine the 43 years of US sanctions by shifting away from the US dollar in commercial transactions. Also, this will open different markets free Iran and other sanctioned nations. The Global South is gathering to offer a different economic model.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Pepe Escobar says that there is no respite for France as New Africa rises. Netfa Freeman argues that the foundation of this was the nonalignment movement of the 1950's. He says that we are seeing the emergence of new regional bodies that are not controlled by the West.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Antony Blinken has spoken with Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas amid a push for the Saudis to normalize their relationship with Israel. Laith Marouf says that the US is trying to have a foreign affairs success. He says that the Palestinian people do not see Abbas as a President but the Israelis will need his support to get a finalized deal.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents joins us to discuss the Black Agenda Report. Congressman Jamaal Bowman has taken to mocking Republicans in a clownish attempt at enhancing the rhetoric of his party. Margaret Kimberly says that Bowman "has gotten a lot of attention for doing things that are foolish." She says that the Democrats use a GOP boogeyman to evade responsibility for their inaction. Margaret questions if the Democrats actually oppose the GOP other than in hollow rhetoric.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US Neocons. The over-the-top warmongering by Linsey Graham demonstrates the irrationality of US foreign policy. Ray McGovern says that "Insane is far too gentle a word for Linsey Graham." He says that it is a sign of the times that he is able to lecture generals. Ray believes that Joe Biden has limited influence on foreign policy and Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken are "ruling the roost."Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "Popular Resistance.org, " joins us to discuss US healthcare. A recent article in Popular Resistance says that states across the US must take direct action and challenge pharmaceutical giants. Dr. Margaret Flowers argues that growing shortages of medicines are due to a healthcare system that is based on profits instead of health. Also, she says that the current government bargaining for medication prices is a ruse.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

