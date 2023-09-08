https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/presidential-polls-continue-to-show-dissatisfaction-with-candidates-1113189658.html

Presidential Polls Continue to Show Dissatisfaction With Candidates

Presidential Polls Continue to Show Dissatisfaction With Candidates

US Sends Depleted Uranium To Ukraine, Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Chile, Mexico Set For A Historic Election

2023-09-08T04:03+0000

2023-09-08T04:03+0000

2023-09-08T10:47+0000

by any means necessary

radio

ukraine

chile

mexico

donald trump

economy

joe biden

salvador allende

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113189498_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_624fcb8e6e59403edd863eb7342fcc94.png

Presidential Polls Continue To Show Dissatisfaction With Candidates US Sends Depleted Uranium To Ukraine, Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Chile, Mexico Set For A Historic Election

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the US decision to send depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, why the use of these weapons brings up great concerns about nuclear contamination in Ukraine and the health effects it could cause, and what this decision says about the purpose behind US support for Ukraine as the conflict continues to become a forever war.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss the recently concluded Dilemmas of Humanity regional conference in Santiago, Chile, the significance of this event being held just before the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup against Salvador Allende, and the importance of popular movements in the advancement of progressive politics as Latin America continues to see a resurgence of the “pink tide.”In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jose Luis Granados Ceja, Staff writer and podcast host at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss the historic nomination of two women candidates by the leading parties contending in Mexico’s presidential election in 2024, why English-language media reporting on the campaign characterization of Morena candidate Claudia Sheinbaum’s association with current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not in line with popular opinions about Morena or AMLO, and how this election could have wide ranging implications for Mexico and Latin America.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, co-host of The Final Countdown, to discuss the latest efforts by opponents of Donald Trump to disqualify him from the 2024 presidential election under the 14th amendment, why Bidenomics has not been well received by many working and poor people, the similarities between the impeachment of Bill Clinton and how Donald Trump is now handling his indictments and the presidential election, and how the consistent dissatisfaction with Joe Biden and Donald Trump present an opportunity for organizing a movement.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

chile

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, depleted uranium munitions to ukraine, nuclear threat in ukraine, nuclear contamination in ukraine, us support for ukraine, dilemmas of humanity regional conference in chile, mexico’s presidential election in 2024, 2024 presidential election in the usa