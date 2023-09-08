International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/regional-elections-in-russia-1113227817.html
Regional Elections in Russia
Regional Elections in Russia
Most of Russia's regions are holding three-day elections from September 8 to 10, while voting in five subjects will last one or two days.
2023-09-08T10:38+0000
2023-09-09T10:40+0000
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113227269_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_116925211fd6c75b130508670529f3e1.png
Russians are electing top officials in 21 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, as well as additional elections of State Duma deputies for four vacant seats in single-mandate constituencies.In addition, this year is the first election campaign in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions after their accession to the Russian Federation.Russian President Vladimir Putin cast his vote in the Moscow mayoral election using an electronic voting system.Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113227269_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_67efa7a84492e3333a582557282af959.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
regional elections, russia's regions, three-day elections
regional elections, russia's regions, three-day elections

Regional Elections in Russia

10:38 GMT 08.09.2023 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 09.09.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Most of Russia's regions are holding three-day elections from September 8 to 10, while voting in five subjects will last one or two days.
Russians are electing top officials in 21 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, as well as additional elections of State Duma deputies for four vacant seats in single-mandate constituencies.
In addition, this year is the first election campaign in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions after their accession to the Russian Federation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin cast his vote in the Moscow mayoral election using an electronic voting system.
Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more!
Election day in Russia desk - Sputnik International
Election day in Russia mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала