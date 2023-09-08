https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/regional-elections-in-russia-1113227817.html

Regional Elections in Russia

Most of Russia's regions are holding three-day elections from September 8 to 10, while voting in five subjects will last one or two days.

Russians are electing top officials in 21 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, as well as additional elections of State Duma deputies for four vacant seats in single-mandate constituencies.In addition, this year is the first election campaign in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions after their accession to the Russian Federation.Russian President Vladimir Putin cast his vote in the Moscow mayoral election using an electronic voting system.Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more!

