Singapore Upgrades F-16s With Israeli Python-5 Interceptor Missiles

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has revealed that its US-made F-16 Falcon fighter jets are now carrying the Python-5, an air-to-air missile made by Israel, alongside other advanced new technology upgrades.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has revealed that its US-made F-16 Falcon fighter jets are now carrying the Python-5, an air-to-air missile made by Israel, alongside other advanced new technology upgrades.The public disclosure came via an information board at Paya Lebar Air Base, where the RSAF is preparing for a major open house event this weekend to commemorate the 55th anniversary of its foundation. However, corners of the internet have speculated about the development for several months after spotting photos that seemed to show Python-5s on RSAF F-16 wings.Elsewhere, interoperability has been a problem for the F-16, such as in Ukraine, where the fighter jet is being supplied to Ukrainian forces but won't be able to use the British-made Storm Shadow cruise missile that has also been given to Kiev.According to US military-oriented media, Singapore’s F-16s are likely able to use the advanced Python-5 missile because of recent upgrades to the aircraft obtained from the US Air Force. Those upgrades have also allowed the jet to begin using satellite-guided and laser-guided Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) smart bombs, the AN/APG-83 active electronically scanned array radar, and the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System, the lattermost of which is also built by an Israeli company - Elbit - and allows pilots to fire a missile at a target by looking at it.SIngapore is slated to begin replacing its F-16s over the next decade with F-35B Joint Strike Fighters, a stealthy aircraft that can takeoff and land vertically or on a runway.

