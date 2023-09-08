https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/us-senator-graham-on-georgia-indictment-recommendation-actions-consistent-with-job-1113215050.html
US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Friday that his actions related to the 2020 US presidential election were consistent with his duties as a lawmaker, following the release of a special grand jury report from Georgia that recommended indicting Graham.
Earlier on Friday, a Georgia court released a special grand jury report that recommended charges against dozens of individuals for alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election results, including former US President Donald Trump and Graham. Trump and 18 others were ultimately indicted, while Graham has avoided criminal charges.
US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Friday that his actions related to the 2020 US presidential election were consistent with his duties as a lawmaker, following the release of a special grand jury report from Georgia that recommended indicting Graham.
Earlier on Friday, a Georgia court released a special grand jury report that recommended charges against dozens of individuals for alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election results, including former US President Donald Trump and Graham. Trump and 18 others were ultimately indicted, while Graham has avoided criminal charges.
“At the end of the day, nothing happened. What I did was consistent with my job as being a United States Senator, Chairman of the Judiciary Committee,” Graham told reporters.
Graham also cautioned against allowing the US legal system to be used as a “political tool.”
Trump has also denied the accusations against him and characterized the prosecution as election interference and a weaponization of the justice system.