https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/us-sends-ukraine-depleted-uranium-1113183922.html

US Sends Ukraine Depleted Uranium

US Sends Ukraine Depleted Uranium

On this episode of Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a plethora of domestic and international topics, including the US' recent announcement of a $175 million aid package to Ukraine, which will have controversial depleted uranium shells for American-made Abrams tanks.

2023-09-08T04:06+0000

2023-09-08T04:06+0000

2023-09-08T11:02+0000

the final countdown

donald trump

georgia

2024 us presidential election

the hunter biden case

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

ottawa

canada

freedom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113184084_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_388bb13bc3d6f71c007db74d99fb1531.jpg

U.S. Sends Ukraine Depleted Uranium On this episode of Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a plethora of domestic and international topics, including the U.S.' recent announcement of a $175 million aid package to Ukraine, which will have controversial depleted uranium shells for American-made Abrams tanks.

Robert Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionRory Riley Topping - Legal Analyst at SpectrumNews 1 and Opinion Contributor at The HillMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystDavid Henry - Company Driver and Crazy Canuck Truckin PodcastThe show kicks off with Georgia attorney Robert Patillo untangling Trump's legal woes across several states, including a Fulton County judge ruling that two of Trump's co-defendants will go on trial together on October 23.Then, Legal analyst Rory Riley Topping shares her perspective on the potential indictment against Hunter Biden and whether it is a conflict of interest. She also discusses how this will affect the upcoming presidential campaign.The second hour begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda providing his insights on the controversial weapons package of depleted uranium to Ukraine, and the rift between the Biden administration and Zelensky.The show closes with David Henry, Company Driver, and Crazy Canuck Truckin Podcast who joins to discuss the Freedom Convoy trial in Ottawa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

georgia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, trump's legal woes, potential indictment against hunter biden, depleted uranium to ukraine, freedom convoy trial in ottawa