International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/us-sends-ukraine-depleted-uranium-1113183922.html
US Sends Ukraine Depleted Uranium
US Sends Ukraine Depleted Uranium
On this episode of Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a plethora of domestic and international topics, including the US' recent announcement of a $175 million aid package to Ukraine, which will have controversial depleted uranium shells for American-made Abrams tanks.
2023-09-08T04:06+0000
2023-09-08T11:02+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
georgia
2024 us presidential election
the hunter biden case
joe biden
volodymyr zelensky
ottawa
canada
freedom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113184084_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_388bb13bc3d6f71c007db74d99fb1531.jpg
U.S. Sends Ukraine Depleted Uranium
On this episode of Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a plethora of domestic and international topics, including the U.S.' recent announcement of a $175 million aid package to Ukraine, which will have controversial depleted uranium shells for American-made Abrams tanks.
Robert Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionRory Riley Topping - Legal Analyst at SpectrumNews 1 and Opinion Contributor at The HillMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystDavid Henry - Company Driver and Crazy Canuck Truckin PodcastThe show kicks off with Georgia attorney Robert Patillo untangling Trump's legal woes across several states, including a Fulton County judge ruling that two of Trump's co-defendants will go on trial together on October 23.Then, Legal analyst Rory Riley Topping shares her perspective on the potential indictment against Hunter Biden and whether it is a conflict of interest. She also discusses how this will affect the upcoming presidential campaign.The second hour begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda providing his insights on the controversial weapons package of depleted uranium to Ukraine, and the rift between the Biden administration and Zelensky.The show closes with David Henry, Company Driver, and Crazy Canuck Truckin Podcast who joins to discuss the Freedom Convoy trial in Ottawa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
georgia
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113184084_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_15c861150d6a032970cd17f1d10783bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump's legal woes, potential indictment against hunter biden, depleted uranium to ukraine, freedom convoy trial in ottawa
the final countdown, trump's legal woes, potential indictment against hunter biden, depleted uranium to ukraine, freedom convoy trial in ottawa

US Sends Ukraine Depleted Uranium

04:06 GMT 08.09.2023 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 08.09.2023)
The Final Countdown
U.S. Sends Ukraine Depleted Uranium
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a plethora of domestic and international topics, including the US' recent announcement of a $175 million aid package to Ukraine, which will have controversial depleted uranium shells for American-made Abrams tanks.
Robert Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Rory Riley Topping - Legal Analyst at SpectrumNews 1 and Opinion Contributor at The Hill
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
David Henry - Company Driver and Crazy Canuck Truckin Podcast
The show kicks off with Georgia attorney Robert Patillo untangling Trump's legal woes across several states, including a Fulton County judge ruling that two of Trump's co-defendants will go on trial together on October 23.
Then, Legal analyst Rory Riley Topping shares her perspective on the potential indictment against Hunter Biden and whether it is a conflict of interest. She also discusses how this will affect the upcoming presidential campaign.
The second hour begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda providing his insights on the controversial weapons package of depleted uranium to Ukraine, and the rift between the Biden administration and Zelensky.
The show closes with David Henry, Company Driver, and Crazy Canuck Truckin Podcast who joins to discuss the Freedom Convoy trial in Ottawa.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала