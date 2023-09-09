International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/death-toll-from-morocco-earthquake-tops-1300--1113242216.html
Death Toll From Morocco Earthquake Tops 1,300
Death Toll From Morocco Earthquake Tops 1,300
Earlier reports put the death toll at 1,037, with 1,204 people injured.
2023-09-09T19:54+0000
2023-09-09T19:54+0000
africa
morocco
earthquake
death toll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113242000_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e8baa04269454a3552c06c0a9ad2cb3c.jpg
Earlier reports put the death toll at 1,037, with 1,204 people injured. As many as 1,220 people among those injured are in critical condition, the news agency said. Late Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. King of Morocco Mohammed VI on Saturday declared three days of national mourning following the disaster, with the national flag to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings.
africa
morocco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113242000_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c57a9350573b301525c43a208d898ce0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
morocco, earthquake, death toll, new death toll, increased death toll, number of those injured in morocco, number of those killed in morocco
morocco, earthquake, death toll, new death toll, increased death toll, number of those injured in morocco, number of those killed in morocco

Death Toll From Morocco Earthquake Tops 1,300

19:54 GMT 09.09.2023
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab ElshamyPeople comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force.
People comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Morocco has climbed to 1,305, while over 1,832 people have been injured, the Hespress news agency reported on Saturday, citing data of the Moroccan Interior Ministry.
Earlier reports put the death toll at 1,037, with 1,204 people injured.
As many as 1,220 people among those injured are in critical condition, the news agency said.
Late Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. King of Morocco Mohammed VI on Saturday declared three days of national mourning following the disaster, with the national flag to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала