Death Toll From Morocco Earthquake Tops 1,300
Earlier reports put the death toll at 1,037, with 1,204 people injured.
Earlier reports put the death toll at 1,037, with 1,204 people injured. As many as 1,220 people among those injured are in critical condition, the news agency said. Late Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. King of Morocco Mohammed VI on Saturday declared three days of national mourning following the disaster, with the national flag to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Morocco has climbed to 1,305, while over 1,832 people have been injured, the Hespress news agency reported on Saturday, citing data of the Moroccan Interior Ministry.
As many as 1,220 people among those injured are in critical condition, the news agency said.
Late Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. King of Morocco Mohammed VI on Saturday declared three days of national mourning following the disaster, with the national flag to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings.