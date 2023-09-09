https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/death-toll-from-morocco-earthquake-tops-1300--1113242216.html

Death Toll From Morocco Earthquake Tops 1,300

Death Toll From Morocco Earthquake Tops 1,300

Earlier reports put the death toll at 1,037, with 1,204 people injured.

2023-09-09T19:54+0000

2023-09-09T19:54+0000

2023-09-09T19:54+0000

africa

morocco

earthquake

death toll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113242000_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e8baa04269454a3552c06c0a9ad2cb3c.jpg

Earlier reports put the death toll at 1,037, with 1,204 people injured. As many as 1,220 people among those injured are in critical condition, the news agency said. Late Friday, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco 77 kilometers (48 miles) southwest of the city of Marrakesh. King of Morocco Mohammed VI on Saturday declared three days of national mourning following the disaster, with the national flag to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings.

africa

morocco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

morocco, earthquake, death toll, new death toll, increased death toll, number of those injured in morocco, number of those killed in morocco