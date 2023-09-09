https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/g20-summit-what-is-it-good-for-1113212320.html

G20 Summit: What is It Good For?

G20 Summit: What is It Good For?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the G20 Summit in India.

Ted Harvey - Political commentator, Former Colorado State SenatorCarter Clews - President of Constitutional Rights PACNebojsa Malic - Serbian American journalistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentThe show begins with political commentator Ted Harvey discussing Hunter Biden's legal woes as he faces ten years in prison over gun possession charges.In the second half of the first hour, President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews shares his perspective on how the New York City government is handling the migrant crisis.The second hour kicks off with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic to discuss the future of the 2024 elections amid a new CNN poll about Biden's approval rating.The show closes with Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier breaking down the G20 summit and the array of topics to be discussed, such as the African Union, the US weapons package to Ukraine, and tensions with China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

