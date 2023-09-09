International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Georgia Grand Jury Report Released, Biden Heads to G20 Summit, Fighting for Assange's Release
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the Georgia grand jury report being released, and Peter Navarro convicted of contempt.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Magnier, Veteran War Correspondent, Writer, about the G20 Summit, Russia was not present at the meeting, and India is the balancing point between Asia and Africa. Elijah talked about America's refusal to understand Russian culture and the value of the euro. Elijah commented on the US sending depleted uranium to Ukraine and the lasting effects this ammunition will have.Rachel spoke with Misty Winston, Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host, about the Australian Parliament's support for Julian Assange's release, President Obama started the attack on press freedom, and the US is trying to trick Assange on American soil. Misty discussed the support for Julian Assange from several Australian politicians and the Australian public support for Julian Assange's release.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Zuny Durate Tarrio, Mother of Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio, about the families of the Proud Boys members sentenced for the January 6th riot, the media has called Enrique all kinds of names, and the charge of seditious conspiracy. Zuny talked about the problem with getting a fair trial in Washington D.C. and the media coverage of the Proud Boys trials. Zuny discussed the lack of criminal action by the Proud Boys and the Proud Boys labeled domestic terrorists. Rachel spoke with Angie Wong, Journalist, Co-Host of The Final Countdown, about the Fulton County District Attorney's office hiring outside counsel, the grand jury report released, and Donald Trump requesting this case be moved to federal court. Angie explained how the public has seen the Georgia indictments as lawfare and Democrats are surprised Donald Trump's support grows larger.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Georgia Grand Jury Report Released, Biden Heads to G20 Summit, Fighting for Assange's Release

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the Georgia grand jury report being released, and Peter Navarro convicted of contempt.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Magnier, Veteran War Correspondent, Writer, about the G20 Summit, Russia was not present at the meeting, and India is the balancing point between Asia and Africa. Elijah talked about America's refusal to understand Russian culture and the value of the euro. Elijah commented on the US sending depleted uranium to Ukraine and the lasting effects this ammunition will have.
Rachel spoke with Misty Winston, Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host, about the Australian Parliament's support for Julian Assange's release, President Obama started the attack on press freedom, and the US is trying to trick Assange on American soil. Misty discussed the support for Julian Assange from several Australian politicians and the Australian public support for Julian Assange's release.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Zuny Durate Tarrio, Mother of Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio, about the families of the Proud Boys members sentenced for the January 6th riot, the media has called Enrique all kinds of names, and the charge of seditious conspiracy. Zuny talked about the problem with getting a fair trial in Washington D.C. and the media coverage of the Proud Boys trials. Zuny discussed the lack of criminal action by the Proud Boys and the Proud Boys labeled domestic terrorists.
Rachel spoke with Angie Wong, Journalist, Co-Host of The Final Countdown, about the Fulton County District Attorney's office hiring outside counsel, the grand jury report released, and Donald Trump requesting this case be moved to federal court. Angie explained how the public has seen the Georgia indictments as lawfare and Democrats are surprised Donald Trump's support grows larger.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
