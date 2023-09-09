https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/how-the-legacies-of-prison-organizing-reverberate-today-1113217301.html

How the Legacies of Prison Organizing Reverberate Today

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kamau Franklin, organizer with Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-founder of Black Power Media to discuss the indictment of activists organizing against the “Cop City” police training facility in Atlanta, Georgia under racketeering charges, how these indictments constitute an attack on the movement against Cop City and why that is important as the model continues to spread to other cities, and why a movement is needed to stop this facility and fight back against police brutality.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss Justice Dias Toffoli of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil annulling evidence related to the Operation Car Wash scandal which was used to imprison Lula da Silva and dismantle Brazil’s Workers’ Party, how this ruling may also serve to uncover more evidence of the purpose of Operation Car Wash as a lawfare operation launched against the Workers’ Party, and how the US supported this campaign to unseat the Workers’ Party and how it ultimately led to the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a lawsuit filed by former Florida football defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. alleging that a name, image, and likeness deal he signed violated laws governing such agreements, the firing of Spanish Women’s soccer head manager Jorge Vilda amid the continuing fallout over Spanish Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales forcibly kissing a Spanish soccer player after the team’s World Cup victory, and how Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami MLS team supported a strike by Los Angeles hotel workers.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Orisanmi Burton, assistant professor of anthropology at American University and author of the new book, “Tip of the Spear: Black Radicalism, Prison Repression, and the Long Attica Revolt” to discuss the use of prisons as a tool of warfare against radicalism and how its use as such a tool has contributed to prison organizing, how the legacies of political prisoners such as George Jackson continue to reverberate today as prisoners continue to organize, and how the lessons of political prisoners and organizers apply today as activists continue to experience repression.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

