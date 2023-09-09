North Korea’s 75th Anniversary Military Parade
In the past, the DPRK held parades in the morning, but since the 75th anniversary of the founding of the of the Workers' Party in October 2020, parades have been held at night.
Above: A large parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country.
North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), was established on September 9, 1948.
The parade was broadcast on state TV
Above: A large parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The event was attended by members of the delegation of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the government of the People's Republic of China, Russian and Chinese diplomats, and the Alexandrov Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army, which is visiting the DPRK to take part in the celebrations.
The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang.
To mark the founding day, rocket launchers towed by trucks and tractors traversed the square
A solemn ceremony of raising the national flag of the DPRK took place, and columns of the Workers and Peasants' Red Militia also marched across the square. At the end of the parade, there was a fireworks display.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the parade with his daughter.
During the parade, airplanes depicting the number "75" lined up in the sky.
The North Korean leader was sent congratulatory messages timed to the occasion of Founding Day from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, according to KCNA.
Above: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the parade with his daughter.
The parade ended with a festive fireworks display. A grand parade in Pyongyang marking the 75th anniversary of the DPRK's founding.
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the DPRK's founding on September 7, a number of foreign organizations placed flower baskets at the statues of former DPRK leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill.
