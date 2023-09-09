International
North Korea’s 75th Anniversary Military Parade
North Korea celebrated the 75rd anniversary of its founding with a massive military parade that included a display of new weapons. Thousands of soldiers in uniforms marched through Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square in front of leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter.
North Korea celebrated the 75th anniversary of its founding with a massive military parade that included a display of new weapons. Thousands of soldiers in uniform marched through Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square in front of leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the celebrations in detail:
11:59 GMT 09.09.2023
International
India
Africa
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) was established on September 9, 1948, and since then, the date has been celebrated annually in the country as a state holiday.
North Korea celebrated the 75th anniversary of its founding with a massive military parade that included a display of new weapons. Thousands of soldiers in uniform marched through Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square in front of leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the celebrations in detail:
© Photo : KCNA

In the past, the DPRK held parades in the morning, but since the 75th anniversary of the founding of the of the Workers' Party in October 2020, parades have been held at night.

Above: A large parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country.

In the past, the DPRK held parades in the morning, but since the 75th anniversary of the founding of the of the Workers&#x27; Party in October 2020, parades have been held at night.Above: A large parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country. - Sputnik International
1/15
© Photo : KCNA

In the past, the DPRK held parades in the morning, but since the 75th anniversary of the founding of the of the Workers' Party in October 2020, parades have been held at night.

Above: A large parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), was established on September 9, 1948.

North Korea, officially the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea (DPRK), was established on September 9, 1948. - Sputnik International
2/15
© Photo : KCNA

North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), was established on September 9, 1948.

© Photo : KCNA

The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang.
The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International
3/15
© Photo : KCNA
The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang.
© Photo : KCNA

The parade was broadcast on state TV

Above: A large parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK.

The parade was broadcast on state TVAbove: A large parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. - Sputnik International
4/15
© Photo : KCNA

The parade was broadcast on state TV

Above: A large parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK.

© Photo : KCNA

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea (DPRK). - Sputnik International
5/15
© Photo : KCNA

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

© Photo : KCNA

The event was attended by members of the delegation of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the government of the People's Republic of China, Russian and Chinese diplomats, and the Alexandrov Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army, which is visiting the DPRK to take part in the celebrations.

The event was attended by members of the delegation of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the government of the People&#x27;s Republic of China, Russian and Chinese diplomats, and the Alexandrov Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army, which is visiting the DPRK to take part in the celebrations. - Sputnik International
6/15
© Photo : KCNA

The event was attended by members of the delegation of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the government of the People's Republic of China, Russian and Chinese diplomats, and the Alexandrov Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army, which is visiting the DPRK to take part in the celebrations.

© Photo : KCNA

The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang.

The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International
7/15
© Photo : KCNA

The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang.

© Photo : KCNA

To mark the founding day, rocket launchers towed by trucks and tractors traversed the square

To mark the founding day, rocket launchers towed by trucks and tractors traversed the square - Sputnik International
8/15
© Photo : KCNA

To mark the founding day, rocket launchers towed by trucks and tractors traversed the square

© Photo : KCNA

A solemn ceremony of raising the national flag of the DPRK took place, and columns of the Workers and Peasants' Red Militia also marched across the square. At the end of the parade, there was a fireworks display.

A solemn ceremony of raising the national flag of the DPRK took place, and columns of the Workers and Peasants&#x27; Red Militia also marched across the square. At the end of the parade, there was a fireworks display. - Sputnik International
9/15
© Photo : KCNA

A solemn ceremony of raising the national flag of the DPRK took place, and columns of the Workers and Peasants' Red Militia also marched across the square. At the end of the parade, there was a fireworks display.

© Photo : KCNA

The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang.
The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International
10/15
© Photo : KCNA
The 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK is celebrated with a grand parade in Pyongyang.
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the parade with his daughter.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the parade with his daughter. - Sputnik International
11/15
© Photo : KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the parade with his daughter.

© Photo : KCNA

During the parade, airplanes depicting the number "75" lined up in the sky.

During the parade, airplanes depicting the number &quot;75&quot; lined up in the sky. - Sputnik International
12/15
© Photo : KCNA

During the parade, airplanes depicting the number "75" lined up in the sky.

© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader was sent congratulatory messages timed to the occasion of Founding Day from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, according to KCNA.

Above: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the parade with his daughter.

The North Korean leader was sent congratulatory messages timed to the occasion of Founding Day from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, according to KCNA.Above: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the parade with his daughter. - Sputnik International
13/15
© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader was sent congratulatory messages timed to the occasion of Founding Day from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, according to KCNA.

Above: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the parade with his daughter.

© Photo : KCNA

The parade ended with a festive fireworks display. A grand parade in Pyongyang marking the 75th anniversary of the DPRK's founding.

The parade ended with a festive fireworks display. A grand parade in Pyongyang marking the 75th anniversary of the DPRK&#x27;s founding. - Sputnik International
14/15
© Photo : KCNA

The parade ended with a festive fireworks display. A grand parade in Pyongyang marking the 75th anniversary of the DPRK's founding.

© Photo : KCNA

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the DPRK's founding on September 7, a number of foreign organizations placed flower baskets at the statues of former DPRK leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the DPRK&#x27;s founding on September 7, a number of foreign organizations placed flower baskets at the statues of former DPRK leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill. - Sputnik International
15/15
© Photo : KCNA

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the DPRK's founding on September 7, a number of foreign organizations placed flower baskets at the statues of former DPRK leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansudae Hill.

