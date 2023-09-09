https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/nyc-mayor-and-biden-at-odds-over-migration-crisis-1113216777.html

NYC Mayor and Biden at Odds Over Migration Crisis

NYC Mayor and Biden at Odds Over Migration Crisis

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the New York City Mayor's speech over the migrant crisis, stressing the city budget and blaming President Biden for the lack of initiative to solve the issue.

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the New York City Mayor's speech over the migrant crisis, stressing the city budget and blaming President Biden for the lack of initiative to solve the issue.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystAlan Grayson: Former US Representative and Former Congressman for FloridaMeaghan Mobbs: Veteran Affairs Expert and President of the Romulus T. Weatherman FoundationSteve Toth: Texas Representative and Contributor to TheHill.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the G20 summit taking place in India and the impact of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin not attending the meeting.In the second hour, former US Representative Alan Grayson joined Fault Lines to discuss the recent CNN polls reflecting the US sentiment towards the presidential candidacy of current President Joe Biden for a second term in 2024.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines’ host was joined by veteran affairs expert Meaghan Mobbs to analyze the U.S. migrant crisis as NewYork City Mayor Eric Adams gave a speech about the lack of effort from the current Biden administration to help the city with the current migrant crisis throwing New York City into an emergency situation.In the third hour, Fault Lines discussed with Texas Representative Steve Toth a possible new indictment against Hunter Biden as he could face 10 years in prison on gun charges.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

