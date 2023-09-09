Powerful Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rocks Morocco, Dozens Feared Dead
01:50 GMT 09.09.2023 (Updated: 02:39 GMT 09.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab ElshamyPeople take shelter and check for news on their mobile phones after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech.
A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, sending thousands running outdoors to avoid potential building collapses.
Citing Morocco's Interior Ministry, a statement issued by the country's military placed the latest death toll figure at 296. The total accounts for the affected provinces of Al Haouz, Marrakesh and Ouarzazate.
Preliminary readings issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) indicated the quake struck at about 11:11 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was registered some 77 kilometers from Marrakesh near the town of Al-Haouz, where local reports detailed some residents were trapped in downed homes.
Two aftershocks measuring at magnitudes of 4.8 and 3.4 were recorded by officials.
Footage from the scene showed panicked individuals fleeing their homes for the safety of nearby plazas. Many photos have since surfaced showing buildings turned to rubble and nearby cars crushed by falling structures.
Testimonials obtained by EMSC described the quake as "scary and long" even after aftershocks rattled the region. Another individual wrote that "it was really too much in Marrakesh."
"We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake," Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old in Marrakech, told French media by phone.
"I could see buildings moving. We don't necessarily have the reflexes for this type of situation. Then I went outside and there were a lot of people there. People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught."
Reports have noted that the quake was felt as far away as coastal cities Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira, as well as nearby Algeria.
The Friday earthquake is considered the strongest to hit the region in years, with the last quake recorded in 2017 damaging several homes after striking at a magnitude of 5.2.
However, in 2004, Morocco witnessed serious damages after a magnitude 6.3 quake killed at least 628 people and left 926 others with injuries after rattling the Al Hoceima region.