https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/powerful-magnitude-69-earthquake-rocks-morocco-dozens-feared-dead-1113220061.html

Powerful Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rocks Morocco, Dozens Feared Dead

Powerful Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rocks Morocco, Dozens Feared Dead

A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, sending thousands running outdoors to avoid potential building collapses.

2023-09-09T01:50+0000

2023-09-09T01:50+0000

2023-09-09T02:39+0000

africa

morocco

earthquake

casualties

damages

north africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113219904_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cee45418dbd6d4c10836c70cfb480645.jpg

A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, sending thousands running outdoors to avoid potential building collapses.Citing Morocco's Interior Ministry, a statement issued by the country's military placed the latest death toll figure at 296. The total accounts for the affected provinces of Al Haouz, Marrakesh and Ouarzazate.Preliminary readings issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) indicated the quake struck at about 11:11 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was registered some 77 kilometers from Marrakesh near the town of Al-Haouz, where local reports detailed some residents were trapped in downed homes. Two aftershocks measuring at magnitudes of 4.8 and 3.4 were recorded by officials.Footage from the scene showed panicked individuals fleeing their homes for the safety of nearby plazas. Many photos have since surfaced showing buildings turned to rubble and nearby cars crushed by falling structures.Testimonials obtained by EMSC described the quake as "scary and long" even after aftershocks rattled the region. Another individual wrote that "it was really too much in Marrakesh.""We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake," Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old in Marrakech, told French media by phone.Reports have noted that the quake was felt as far away as coastal cities Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira, as well as nearby Algeria.

africa

morocco

north africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

morocco, earthquake